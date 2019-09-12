US Treasury Sec. Mnuchin: Hopeful China trade talks will make progress

During his appearance at the CNBC interview, the US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin gave several statements concerning the likely US-China trade relations, Iran and also concerning the readiness to issue longer maturity bonds. He previous spoke that the US expects China to buy more agricultural products and the President Donald Trump is prepared to keep tariffs in place and raise them if necessary.
Key quotes
“Hopeful China trade talks will make progress.”
“Huawei is not a pawn in trade talks.”
“If there is proper demand US will issue 50-year bonds.”
“Looking at 50-year bond, if there is proper demand, will consider 100-year bonds.”
“Negative interest rates are bad for banks.”
“French understand they cannot give a line of credit to Iran without US approval.”
“There are no plans currently on easing Iranian sanctions.”
When asked about the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) prediction of 0.8% reduction in global GDP during 2020 due to US-China trade war, Mr. Mnuchin said, "Don't see it in the US as that big an impact."
FX implications
Markets showed little reaction to the news as carrying mixed messages. However, the latest one increasing the odds of a good start to the October trade talks could keep Antipodeans happy for the time being.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD settles near a weekly high of 1.1086
The EUR/USD pair closed the day with gains following wide intraday swings, triggered by ECB’s announcement of a full stimulus package. Fed’s the next to move in this chess game between policymakers.
GBP/USD trades around 1.2350 amid ongoing Brexit uncertainty
GBP/USD is back to around 1.2350 after falling earlier. The Yellowhammer documents have revealed worrying economic outcomes in a no-deal scenario. US inflation beat expectations.
USD/JPY advances above 108 as 10-year US T-bond yield refreshes monthly highs
After testing the 107.50 handle during the early trading hours of the American session, the USD/JPY pair reversed its course and rose above the 108 mark as the improving risk sentiment caused investors to move away from the safe-haven JPY.
Gold and silver ratio higher as silver bulls capitulate
Precious metals were mixed on Thursday, as investors weighed the likelihood of a Federal Reserve rate cut next week despite positive US data while balancing up the risks associated with the European Central Bank's announcements earlier today.
US Consumer Price Index outlook: Price stability all across the board
Federal Reserve has inflation figures under control. US Inflation Table barely shows any meaningful trends. USD reaction to a predictably stable US CPI release expected to be limited.