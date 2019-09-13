Japan’s Aso: Japan's economic fundamentals remain solid

Following the comments from the Japanese Economy Minister, the country’s Finance Minister Aso says that he maintains his view on the economy.
Aso noted that there is no change to his view that Japan’s economy is in a moderate recovery.
Japan's economic fundamentals remain solid, he added.
