US Pres. Trump: Would rather get a whole deal done with china rather than an interim deal

The US President Donald Trump crossed the wires recently on early Friday. President Trump showed his preference for a whole trade deal with China rather than an interim deal while also marking readiness to meet the North Korean leader at some point.

Key quotes

“Favors a whole deal over an interim deal.”

“Guess would consider an interim deal with China.”

When asked if he would meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, “at some point yes.”

FX implications

With an absence of negative comments, commodity traders got a positive start to Friday with the news. However, not much reaction could be witnessed due to the early hours in Asia.