Japan’s Nishimura: Up to the BOJ to decide monetary policy

Japanese new Economy Minister Nishimura is on the wires now, via Reuters, noting that “our hope on BOJ is not about additional monetary policy easing”.

He added that it up to the BOJ to decide monetary policy.

The Yen remains under pressure amid risk-on market profile after the US President Trump bolstered US-China trade deal hopes. USD/JPY trades at fresh multi-week tops near 108.30, up +0.12% so far.