China's Liu He: US-China negoations will begin next week - China's Global Times

The US and Chinese negotiating teams will meet next week to discuss issues related to trade balance, market access, and investor protection, China's Vice-Premier Liu He said on Friday, according to the Global Times, China's national English language newspaper, under the People's Daily.

He also said that the whole whole world is pinning high hopes on China-US trade consultations to make progress.

China on Wednesday announced its first batch of tariff exemptions for 16 types of US products. In response, the US President Trump delayed a scheduled tariff hike on $250 billions worth of Chinese goods by two weeks to Oct. 15.