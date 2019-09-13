EUR/USD shows signs of bullish turnaround ahead of US Retail Sales data

- EUR/USD's daily candlestick arrangement shows an impending bullish reversal.
- A close above 1.1087 is needed to confirm a bearish-to-bullish trend change.
- A bullish close may remain elusive if the US data blows past expectations.
EUR/USD seems to have carved out an interim bottom ahead of the release of the key US data.
The currency pair charted a bullish outside bar candlestick pattern, which occurs when the day begins on a pessimistic note, but ends with optimism, engulfing preceding day's price action.
Thursday's bullish outside bar candle engulfed the price action of the preceding six days and has appeared at the bottom of an established downtrend.
Hence, it suggests an impending bullish reversal. The trend change, however, would be confirmed if the pair ends today above Thursday's high of 1.1087.
A bullish close could be seen if the US data, due for release at 12:30 GMT, shows the consumer spending, as represented by Retail Sales, dropped sharply in August. Retail Sales are forecasted to rise 0.2% month-on-month in August, having risen by 0.7% in July.
A dismal data would bolster recession fears, sending the USD lower across the board. The EUR/USD pair, however, may close below 1.1087 if the retail sales blow past expectations, validating the argument put forward by some observers that the economy is holding up well and the Federal Reserve should not embark on an all-out easing cycle.
Apart from the Retail Sales, the pair may also be influenced by the US Export Price Index and Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (Sep), scheduled for release at 12:30 GMT and 14:00 GMT, respectively.
The Euroarea Finance ministers will hold a thematic discussion on the quality of public finances and exchange views on initiatives to boost the transparency of the Eurogroup at the Eurogroup and informal ECOFIN meetings in Helsinki, Finland on Friday and Saturday. The EUR may pick up a bid if the finance ministers agree on the need for fiscal stimulus.
As of writing, EUR/USD is trading at 1.1070, having hit a low of 1.1055 in the Asian trading hours.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1070
|Today Daily Change
|0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|1.1056
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1055
|Daily SMA50
|1.1134
|Daily SMA100
|1.1185
|Daily SMA200
|1.1263
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1087
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0927
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1085
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0926
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1251
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0962
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1026
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0988
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.096
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0863
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0799
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.112
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1184
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.128
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD: Brexit headlines counter doji ahead of US consumer-centric data
GBP/USD remains in the range despite challenging Brexit headlines. DUP refrains from support altering Irish backstop. US Retail Sales, Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, trade/political headlines will be the key to watch.
USD/JPY off six-week highs, still above 108.00 on trade hopes
The USD/JPY pair is seen easing off six-week highs of 108.26, despite improved risk tones in Asia on US-China trade deal hopes. The further upside remains in check amid weaker Treasury yields ahead of the key US data.
Gold: Below $1,500, risks breaching three-month rising trendline
Gold produced a candle with a long upper shadow on Thursday, reinforcing the short-term bearish bias. The yellow metal looks set to breach the support of the trendline rising from May 30 lows.
US Retail Sales Preview: Consumer confidence equals sales
Retail sales are projected to rise 0.2% in August following July’s 0.7% increase. Sales minus automobiles are expected to add 0.1% after the prior increase of 1.0%. Decline to come after strong June and July numbers.