Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: Slips as US PPI lifts US Dollar, Middle East risks rise

GBP/USD slips as US PPI lifts US Dollar, Middle East risks rise

The Pound Sterling (GBP) drops some 0.10% on Friday as the Greenback is underpinned by a hot inflation report in the US, which prompted investors to price in a less dovish Federal Reserve (Fed). Also heightened risks in the Middle East weighed on the GBP/USD pair, which trades at 1.3469 at the time of writing. Read More...

GBP/USD Price Forecast: 20-day EMA acts as key barrier, downside likely below 1.3430

The Pound Sterling (GBP) trades marginally higher to near 1.3500 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Friday. The GBP/USD pair ticks up as the US Dollar edges down amid sliding United States (US) Treasury yields. 10-year US bond yields have fallen to near 4%, the lowest level seen in over a year. Read More...

Pound Sterling struggles to lure buyers amid UK political drama, BoE easing bias

The GBP/USD pair struggles to build on the overnight modest bounce from the 1.3445 area, or the weekly low, and oscillates in a narrow band during the Asian session on Friday. Spot prices currently trade just below the 1.3500 psychological mark, nearly unchanged for the day, and seem vulnerable to slide further. Read More...