Forex Today: RBA’s Lowe drives Aussie lower; German IFO, ECB in focus

Cautious optimism prevailed in Thursday’s Asian trading, as markets were caught up between stimulus hopes by key central banks and the latest report on the North Korean missile launch. The safe-haven Yen traded on the front foot almost throughout the session, as USD/JPY defended the 108 handle. Gold prices held steady above the 1420 level amid a broadly subdued US dollar, with the further upside limited by higher Asian equities.
The Antipodeans were on the defensive, with the Aussie having slipped into fresh 2-week lows of 0.6965 after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Lowe said that it's reasonable' to expect lower rates for longer. The Kiwi followed suit and gave up the 0.67 handle, down -0.10% so far. The Loonie remained trapped in its recent trading range below 1.3150 amid a pullback in oil prices from multi-day troughs.
Meanwhile, the EUR/USD pair consolidated near two-month lows of 1.1126 ahead of the key European Central Bank (ECB) monetary policy decision. The Cable stalled its recovery and turned lower amid UK Cabinet shuffle and Brexit uncertainty.
Main Topics in Asia
North Korea fired unidentified projectile from around Wonsan – Yonhap
US assesses North Korea has launched at least one short range projectile – CNN
North Korea fires two 'unidentified projectiles' - Sky News
Japan's Abe says North Korea launch poses no threat on Japanese security - Kyodo
Japan’s DefenceMin Iwaya: North Korean projectile launch 'very regrettable' - Jiji
Jacob Rees Mogg appointed as UK leader of the House of Commons
Gold holds the rising support line having been capped by 2.618% Fibo extension
WTI bulls holding the fort in the $56 handle on rising support line
Fed unlikely to start a full-on easing cycle - Goldman Sachs
S. Korean PM warns Japan should not further worsen trade spat over export curbs - Yonhap
Asian stocks rise on stimulus hopes
RBA’s Lowe: Prepared to ease policy further if demand disappoints, Aussie refreshes 2-week lows
RBA’s Lowe: Uncertain if demand will be strong enough, if not will need further stimulus
RBA’s Lowe: Global disputes on trade, technology making businesses reluctant to invest
Key Focus Ahead
Markets eagerly await the European Central Bank’s (ECB) monetary policy decision due to be announced this Thursday at 1145 GMT, with the central bank widely expected to deliver a dovish message suggesting a rate cut and/ or a QE restart from September. The presser following the policy statement, at 1230 GMT, will be closely eyed for President Draghi’s take on the economic outlook and fresh hints on the forward guidance.
Ahead of the ECB events, the shared currency will take cues from the German IFO business survey, with the headline Business Climate Index likely to drop to 97.1 in July amid sluggish Eurozone’s manufacturing sector and trade concerns. Meanwhile, the GBP traders will watch for any incentives from the UK CBI July Distributive Trade Survey – Realized (MoM).
The NA session sees the ECB Presser alongside the releases of the US Durable Goods Orders, Goods Trade Balance and Jobless Claims data at 1230 GMT. Despite the macro releases, the main event risk for today remains the ECB policy decision that is likely to drive the fx space ahead of next week’s FOMC monetary policy outcome.
EUR/USD logs four-day losing streak ahead of ECB
Dovish ECB expectations keep the EUR on the back foot. The markets may have priced in a September rate cut. The EUR could take a beating and drop to 1.1000 if the ECB boosts prospects of aggressive rate cuts.
GBP/USD refrains from crossing 21-day EMA amid UK cabinet overhaul
With the pro-Brexiteers holding key UK positions under the new PM, GBP/USD refrains from extending previous gains while heading south pre-London open on Thursday.
ECB: Dovish risks prevail, EUR/USD to slip into fresh ranges - TDS
Analysts at TD Securities (TDS) expect the European Central Bank (ECB) to deliver a dovish message, which could send the EUR/USD pair to fresh yearly lows.
SNB to dive deeper into negative rates
Investors expect the Swiss National Banks (SNB) to cut its deeply negative interest rates in response to an increasingly expansive mood at the European Central Bank (ECB).
|
GMT
|
Event
|
Vol.
|
Actual
|
Consensus
|
Previous
|Thursday, Jul 25
|08:00
|
|
|
94.0
|
94.2
|08:00
|
|
|
100.4
|
100.8
|08:00
|
|
|
97.1
|
97.4
|10:00
|
|
|
-10%
|
-42%
|11:45
|
|
|
0%
|
0%
|11:45
|
|
|
-0.4%
|
-0.4%
|12:30
|
|
|
1.688M
|
1.686M
|12:30
|
|
|
219K
|
216K
|12:30
|
|
|
217.046K
|
218.750K
|12:30
|
|
|
0.5%
|
0.4%
|12:30
|
|
|
$-72.40B
|
$-75.05B Revised from $-74.55B
|12:30
|
|
|
0.2%
|
0.5% Revised from 0.4%
|12:30
|
|
|
0.7%
|
-1.3%
|12:30
|
|
|
0.2%
|
0.4% Revised from 0.3%
|12:30
|
|
|
1.3%
|
-0.5% Revised from -0.6%
|12:30
|
|
|
|
|14:30
|
|
|
71B
|
62B
|15:00
|
|
|
|
-3
|15:30
|
|
|
|
2.09%
|17:00
|
|
|
|
1.889%
|23:30
|
|
|
1.1%
|
1.1%
|23:30
|
|
|
0.8%
|
0.9%
|23:30
|
|
|
0.8%
|
0.8%
|Friday, Jul 26
|11:30
|
INR FX Reserves, USD
|
|
|
|
$428.8B
|12:30
|
|
|
1.3%
|
0.6%
EUR/USD remains on the back foot ahead of IFO, the ECB
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1150, not far from the 2019 lows. The euro struggled with disappointing figures on Wednesday and now awaits the German IFO business climate ahead of the all-important ECB decision.
GBP/USD consolidates below 1.2500 amid Johnson's cabinet cull
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2500, consolidating its losses. New UK PM Boris Johnson has replaced most of the government ministers, choosing Brexiteers to key positions. His statement to parliament is eyed later.
USD/JPY holds the lower ground on 108.00 amid cautious optimism
The USD/JPY pair sticks to its range trade around 108.15 region so far this Thursday, with the bias leaning towards the downside amid the latest N. Korean missile launch and cautious optimism in the Asian equities ahead of the ECB.
Gold: 200-HMA, 1-week-long support-line question sellers
Following its failure to rise past-200 HMA and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of current month upside, Gold declines to $1,422.30 heading into the European open on Thursday.
Forex Today: RBA’s Lowe drives Aussie lower; German IFO, ECB in focus
Cautious optimism prevailed in Thursday’s Asian trading, as markets were caught up between stimulus hopes by key central banks and the latest report on the N.Korean missile launch.