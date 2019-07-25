Fed unlikely to start a full-on easing cycle - Goldman Sachs

The US Federal Reserve (Fed) is widely expected to cut interest rates by a quarter-point to 2.00-2.25% on July 31.

That would be an insurance cut – a proactive move to protect against growing downside risks, according to analysts at Goldman Sachs.

Notably, while market-implied odds are consistent with a turn in the cycle, Goldman Sachs analysts do not foresee Fed starting a full-blown easing cycle in the near-term.

Key quotes

“Our reasoning for policy easing – slowing growth against a backdrop of subdued inflation and elevated uncertainty – is consistent with the Fed’s reasoning for insurance cuts.”