SGD: Budget support and equity-market push – Commerzbank

Commerzbank’s FX analysts note that Singapore’s 2026 Budget emphasizes supply-side support, SME internationalisation and capital-market development, including fresh funding for the Equity Market Development Programme and Anchor Fund. The Singapore Dollar has outperformed most Asian peers, with USD/SGD nearing a 10-year low as the Straits Times Index hits record highs.

Fiscal support and strong currency performance

"Prime Minister Lawrence Wong unveiled the 2026 Budget yesterday, with a focus on supply-side support and capital market development."

"In FX, USD-SGD was little changed at 1.2630 yesterday."

"The pair is approaching the 10-year low of 1.2580."

"This year, SGD is the second best performing Asian currency behind MYR (+4.0%) and THB (+1.9%)."

"Year-to-date, SGD is up 1.8% vs the USD."

