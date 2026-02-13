SGD: Budget support and equity-market push – Commerzbank
Commerzbank’s FX analysts note that Singapore’s 2026 Budget emphasizes supply-side support, SME internationalisation and capital-market development, including fresh funding for the Equity Market Development Programme and Anchor Fund. The Singapore Dollar has outperformed most Asian peers, with USD/SGD nearing a 10-year low as the Straits Times Index hits record highs.
Fiscal support and strong currency performance
"Prime Minister Lawrence Wong unveiled the 2026 Budget yesterday, with a focus on supply-side support and capital market development."
"In FX, USD-SGD was little changed at 1.2630 yesterday."
"The pair is approaching the 10-year low of 1.2580."
"This year, SGD is the second best performing Asian currency behind MYR (+4.0%) and THB (+1.9%)."
"Year-to-date, SGD is up 1.8% vs the USD."
(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)
Author
FXStreet Insights Team
FXStreet
The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.