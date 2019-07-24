North Korea fires two 'unidentified projectiles' - Sky News

Not one, but two 'unidentified projectiles' have been fired by North Korea from an area near Wonsan on its eastern coast, Ske News says on early Thursday.

The news report confirmed it from South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff that both the projectiles landed in the East Sea (also known as the Sea of Japan).

The details suggest that the first projectile was fired at 5.34AM local time and the other 23 minutes later, flying around 270 miles.

FX implications

While safe havens like the Japanese Yen (JPY) and Gold reacted positively to the news, it is still not a major movement, might be due to the absence of the US response, that should have been present considering the US-North Korea tension.