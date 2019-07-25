WTI bulls holding the fort in the $56 handle on rising support line

WTI has held off the bearish pressures so far, with price dipping below support overnight below the session lows of 55.85 and leaving a bullish pin bar on the 4-hour chart . The 56 handle is back in play. On a push higher, bars will look to the 57.40 level and the accumulation of daily 20, 50 and 200 moving averages that opens the 20-week moving average. Thereafter, bulls will look to the 60 handle and double top in the 60.80s. The weekly charts have shown a strong rejection on the recent charts and the daily price action has been capped by the 200-day moving average. On the downside, on the wide, the 14th Jan 50.41 lows ahead of the 26th November lows, located at 49.44, are keen targets. First of all, bears will need to get below the 54.70s.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.