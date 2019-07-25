S. Korean PM warns Japan should not further worsen trade spat over export curbs - Yonhap

In a weekly government meeting on state affairs in the administrative capital of Sejong on Thursday, the South Korean Prime Minister (PM) Lee Nak-yon warned that Japan should not further aggravate tensions sparked by its export curbs against the South.

Lee added: "If Japan makes the situation worse, there is a concern that it can spiral out of control. We're ready for diplomatic consultations. We expect Japan to make a wise decision."

Despite the ongoing trade spat, the South Korean GDP returned to growth in the second quarter, arriving at 1.1% vs. 1.0% growth estimated.

Meanwhile, the USD/KRW cross keeps its recent trading range intact around 1,175 region, little affected by the rebound in the growth, as market remains concerned over the trade dispute.