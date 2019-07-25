There are some headlines coming through over the North Korean noise.

Japan's Abe says North Korea launch poses no threat on Japanese security - Kyodo

In Asia, there was news that two unidentified projectiles were fired into the East Sea as North Korea gets frustrated by lack of progress in talks with the US. The launch appears to resemble the May 2019 firing of two short-range missiles, which travelled approximately 260 miles and was fired from the Wonson area.

South Korea Defence Ministry Spokeswoman says urges North Korea to stop acts that are unhelpful for easing military tensions.

FX implications

The headlines are likely to mount up until there is an official response from the US that may or may not calm the market's nerves. Until then, the yen is likely to be on the front foot.