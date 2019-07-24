US assesses North Korea has launched at least one short range projectile – CNN

Having heard from Yonhap about North Korea’s firing of unidentified projectile near Wonsan, CNN gave the details of the projectile confirming it from the US defense official.

The news report mentions that North Korea has launched at least one short-range projectile. The launch appears to resemble the May 2019 firing of two short-range missiles, which traveled approximately 260 miles.

South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff was also quoted in the report saying, “Our military, in preparation for additional launches, is maintaining (its) readiness posture by monitoring related movements”.

FX implications

If the news right, the latest peace between the US and North Korea could be broken and may positively affect the safe havens like the Japanese Yen and Gold.