EUR/USD logs four-day losing streak ahead of ECB

- Dovish ECB expectations keep EUR on the back foot.
- The markets may have priced in a September rate cut.
- The EUR could take a beating if the ECB boosts prospects of aggressive rate cuts.
EUR/USD fell for the fourth straight day on Wednesday on the prospect of the European Central Bank (ECB) rate cuts.
The ECB is widely expected to leave policy rates unchanged today, but prepare the ground for cuts in the coming months by removing the tightening bias from its interest rate forward guidance.
UBS expects a 10 basis points (bps) rate cut on 12 September, with a further 10bps to follow on 12 December (or possibly earlier, on 24 October).
Meanwhile, ING believes the recent economic data out of the Eurozone has pushed the ECB closer to the July action (pre-emptive rate cut ahead of the Fed).
Markets may have priced in September rate cut
The market seems to have priced in a 10 basis point rate cut in September. This is evident from EUR/USD pullback from the June 25 high of 1.1412 to Wednesday's low of 1.1127.
The German 10-year Bund yield has also shed 18 bps over the nine days.
Hence, the EUR may be able to defend 1.11 if the ECB hints at September rate cut, but downplays the need for aggressive easing.
The common currency, however, could take a beating and drop to 1.10 in the next few days if the ECB sends out a strong dovish signal, setting the stage for multiple rate cuts over the next few months or cuts rates today.
As of writing, EUR/USD is trading at 1.1134. The bear flag breakdown on the daily chart indicates the path of least resistance is to the downside and the pair could drop well below 1.11. A bullish reversal would be confirmed if and when the pair rises above 1.1286, invalidating the bearish lower highs setup.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1134
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|1.114
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.125
|Daily SMA50
|1.1243
|Daily SMA100
|1.1245
|Daily SMA200
|1.1313
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1156
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1127
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1286
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.12
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1414
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.116
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1138
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1145
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1126
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1112
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1097
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1156
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1171
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1185
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD logs four-day losing streak ahead of ECB
Dovish ECB expectations keep the EUR on the back foot. The markets may have priced in a September rate cut. The EUR could take a beating and drop to 1.1000 if the ECB boosts prospects of aggressive rate cuts.
GBP/USD refrains from crossing 21-day EMA amid UK cabinet overhaul
With the pro-Brexiteers holding key UK positions under the new PM, GBP/USD refrains from extending previous gains while heading south pre-London open on Thursday.
USD/JPY holds the lower ground on 108.00 amid cautious optimism
The USD/JPY pair sticks to its range trade around 108.15 region so far this Thursday, with the bias leaning towards the downside amid the latest N. Korean missile launch and cautious optimism in the Asian equities ahead of the ECB.
Gold manages to hold the rising support line above $ 1420
Gold prices are firm in the $1425s / $1426s in early Asia with plenty of geopolitical risks providing a cushion for bulls on downside corrections. The yellow metal was fairly strong overnight.
Crude oil falls sharply as Kuwait and Saudi Arabia look to resume production in Neutral Zone
Citing Kuwait's state news agency, KUNA, Reuters in the last hour reported that Saudi Arabia's energy minister visited Kuwait to discuss resuming oilproduction in the Saudi-Kuwait Neutral Zone.