Silver Price Forecast: Gains 2% on US CPI, struggles below $80.00

Silver (XAG/USD) price advances on Friday, bouncing off daily lows around $74 and posting gains of over 2.50%, yet it is poised to end the week on a negative note. A softer-than-expected US inflation report pushed the white metal higher, and it trades at $77.20 a troy ounce ahead of the weekend.

XAG/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook

Silver is down 0.85% in the week, after beginning the week at around $80.00. Nevertheless, US stocks plunged on Thursday, pushing XAG downward, which has recently moved in sympathy with equities.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) suggests that the precious metal is poised to trade sideways, capped on the upside by the 50-day SMA at $79.08 and the floor level is seen at $64.41 where the 100-day SMA lies.

If XAG/USD dives below $75.00, the first support would be the February 13 low of $74.01. Once cleared, the next stop would be the $70.00 figure, ahead of the 100-day SMA.

On the upside, if XAG/USD reclaims $80.00, the first resistance would be the December 29 high at $83.75, ahead of the February 11 high at $86.30.

XAG/USD Price Chart – Daily

Silver Daily Chart