Japan’s DefenceMin Iwaya: North Korean projectile launch 'very regrettable' - Jiji

The Japanese news agency, Jiji, reports the latest comments by the Japanese Defence Minister Takeshi Iwaya, as he condemns the North Korean missiles launch.

Iwaya said North Korea’s launch of a pair of projectiles on Thursday was “very regrettable”.

However, Japan’s PM Abe said that North Korea’s launch poses no threat to Japanese security.

The latest North Korean missile launch headlines are likely to keep the investors on the edge, offering support to the safe-haven Yen. USD/JPY trades modestly flat near 108.10 region, with the bias leaning towards the downside.