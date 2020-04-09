Forex Today: Dollar subdued amid a quiet Asian affair; US Jobless Claims, OPEC+, Powell eyed

Following an upbeat start to the Asian session this Thursday, the sentiment turned sour, as the coronavirus spread quickened on both sides of the Atlantic. Also, a sense of caution crept in in the lead up to the critical US Jobless Claims, OPEC+ meeting and Fed Chair Powell’s speech.
Meanwhile, the World Bank downgraded growth outlooks for developing countries in Europe, Central Asia. The Asian stocks traded mixed alongside US equity futures amid risk-aversion while Gold treaded water around 1650 levels. Oil prices rallied on hopes of OPEC+ output cuts, with WTI flirting with $26 mark.
Most majors are stuck in thin trading ranges, as the US dollar trades broadly subdued. USD/JPY traded listless between 108.80-109.10 levels. AUD/USD, however, enjoyed some good two-way price movements on the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) Financial Stability Review report. The aussie still managed to hold fort above the 0.6200 level. USD/CAD remained offered above 1.4000 despite the oil-price strength.
Among the European currencies, EUR/USD ranged above 1.0850, having failed several attempts towards 1.0900 while the cable traded modestly flat below 1.24, as traders await the UK Foreign Secretary Raab’s cobra emergency meeting.
Main topics in Asia
France to extend lockdown beyond April 15, PM Macron will address the nation on Monday
Coronavirus update: US coronavirus deaths cross 14,300, second highest in world behind Italy
Fed’s Kaplan: US GDP may shrink 25% to 35% in second quarter, then grow in second half
Trump: We are much closer to getting our country back to where it was
China's Hubei province reports zero new cases on April 8 vs zero on April 7
BoJ’s Kuroda: Economic uncertainty is very high
NZ PM Ardern: The country will not be exiting the shut in early
RBA’s Financial Stability Review: Financial system was in a strong position heading into virus impacts, faces increased risks
BOK keeps rates on hold at 0.75%, monitors impact of the March 16 emergency rate cut
UK government ministers to extend coronavirus lockdown beyond 3 weeks - Reuters
NZ Treasury: Economic activity has fallen abruptly as Govt responds to the coronavirus-led health risks
BOK’s Lee: S. Korean economic growth depends on spread of coronavirus
Aichi Prefecture asks govt to place it under state of emergency over coronavirus – Japan Times
Coronavirus update: Australia records lowest infection rate in three weeks
Key focus ahead
Markets gear up for an eventful Thursday’s macro calendar that will wrap the Good Friday-shortened week, with the next data of relevance likely to be the UK monthly growth figures, Industrial Production and Trade Balance report, all dropping in at 0600 GMT. The German Trade Balance and Current Account data will soon be reported at 0700 GMT. Later in the European session, the UK NIESR GDP Estimate is also slated for release.
In the NA session, the critical US Jobless Claims data will be released at 1230 GMT alongside the releases of the US Producer Price Index (PPI) and Canadian Employment data. Later on, at 1400 GMT, the focus will be on the speech by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell and the US Michigan Preliminary Consumer Sentiment data.
Apart from the economic releases, the OPEC and non-OPEC producers (OPEC+) meeting to discuss the output cuts is likely to steal the show and poses big risks for the oil and CAD traders. Meanwhile, the virus updates and dollar dynamics will continue to play a pivotal role.
EUR/USD turns indecisive ahead of EU ministers' meeting
EUR/USD is lacking a clear directional bias as the European Union finance ministers struggle to agree on a coronavirus economic rescue package. ECB calls for 1.5 trillion euros in fiscal measures.
GBP/USD clings to modest gains ahead of UK’s data dump
GBP/USD registers a three-day winning streak on early-Thursday. The UK may extend the coronavirus-led lockdown, PM Johnson remains stable in the ICU. A busy economic calendar can offer additional catalysts.
US Initial Jobless Claims Preview: Is there an unemployment encore?
Initial unemployment claims expected to be 5.250 million. Three-week total would be more than 15 million, 10% of workforce. US dollar could benefit from reinforced risk aversion.
What to expect from OPEC and G20
The main focus will be on the OPEC meeting. Investors will be eager to see if the price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia will end with an agreement by all parties to cut world production by 10 million barrels.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.0850 ahead of Eurogroup meeting, US data
EUR/USD is trading around 1.0850 as tensions mount ahead of the Eurogroup meetings which have previously ended in acrimony. US jobless claims, consumer confidence, and Fed Chair Powell's speech are all eyed.
GBP/USD trades around 1.24 after as Johnson's condition, US data eyed
GBP/USD is trading around 1.24, consolidating its gains as UK monthly GDP disappoints with -0.1% in February. PM Johnson's condition is stable, but he remains in intensive care. US jobless claims, consumer confidence, and Powell's speech are awaited.
Forex Today: Guide to six critical coronavirus-linked market movers, fasten your seat belts
The market mood remains cautiously optimistic in what seems like the "calm before the storm." The safe-haven dollar and yen losing some ground ahead of a packed day that is all related to the coronavirus pandemic. The disease has infected nearly 1.5 million people and taken the lives of nearly 89,000.
WTI consolidates the upside near $26 amid imminent OPEC+ output cuts
WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) is consolidating the advance to a new two-day high of 26.66, as the bulls take a breather the recent bounce back from near 25.60 region. At the press time, the US oil trades at 26.05, still up 3.80% so far.
Gold: Recovery rally weakens demand for put options
Gold has gained significant ground over the last couple of weeks. The yellow metal bottomed out near $1,515 on March 20 and was last seen trading near $1,650 per ounce, representing a 0.38% gain on the day. Prices hit a high of $1,678 on Tuesday.