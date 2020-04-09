NZ Treasury: Economic activity has fallen abruptly as Govt responds to the coronavirus-led health risks

New Zealand’s (NZ) Treasury is out with its monthly economic indicators report, with the key takeaways found below.

Economic activity has fallen abruptly as the Government responds to the health risks posed by COVID-19.

Fiscal and monetary policy are helping ease the disruption to household and business income.

Across the world, lockdowns and physical distancing measures are becoming pervasive, bringing a broad swathe of global economic activity to a sudden stop, cutting incomes and disrupting financial markets.

In a rapidly changing environment, it is difficult to gauge the magnitude of the implications for economic activity.

However, it is clear that GDP, household spending, business investment and services exports have declined sharply.