BoJ’s Ueda says will closely watch impact of Middle East developments on domestic, overseas economy

Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Wednesday that wages need to increase significantly for Japan to sustainably, stably achieve BoJ's price target. Ueda added that he will closely watch impact of Middle East developments on domestic and overseas economy.

Key quotes

Mechanism in which wages, prices rise in tandem becoming embedded in japan's economy.



What's most important in raising real wages is to increase medium-, long-term labour productivity.



It is hard to directly influence real wages with monetary policy



Hard to set real wage growth as monetary policy goal.



Depending on middle east development, it could have big impact on global, Japan economy via energy price moves, market impact.



Rising oil prices would worsen terms of trade for japan, put downward pressure on its economy and underlying inflation.



If oil price rises persist, it could push up underlying inflation by heightening medium-, long-term household and corporate inflation expectations.



We exchanged general views on economic, price developments, when asked whether PM Takaichi voiced reservations over rate hike in meeting with Ueda in February.



If economy, prices move in line with our forecast, we will continue to raise interest rates.



Won't comment on FX levels.



We are very carefully analysing how FX fluctuations could affect current, future price moves.

Market reaction

As of writing, the USD/JPY pair is down 0.17% on the day at 157.39.