Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH and XRP struggle for direction as consolidation persists

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) prices trade with a cautious tone at the time of writing on Wednesday as upside momentum continues to fade across the broader crypto market. BTC remains within a parallel channel, ETH struggles below key resistance, while XRP remains fragile within a descending channel. These top three cryptocurrencies by market capitalization continue to struggle to establish a directional bias amid the consolidation phase.

Bitcoin continues its range-bound trading

Bitcoin price is trading within the consolidating range around $68,300 as of Wednesday. The near-term bias is cautiously bullish within a broader parallel channel, as price holds above the mid-area of the structure, capped near $71,980 and underpinned around $65,120. The Crypto King trades well below the 50- and 100-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), clustered in the mid-$80,000s, but the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line on the daily chart stands above its signal and remains in positive territory, with a positive histogram, suggesting improving upside momentum amid medium-term weakness.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 46 points to fading bearish pressure after recovering from oversold conditions, reinforcing a stabilizing tone rather than renewed capitulation.

Initial resistance aligns with the channel top near $71,980, and a daily close above this barrier would expose the recent swing high at $75,770 as the next upside objective.

On the downside, immediate support is defined by the channel floor around $65,120, with a break below this level opening the way toward the horizontal support at $60,000, where prior demand and the earlier RSI oversold episode suggest buyers would attempt to reassert control.

Ethereum faces rejection from the upper consolidation boundary

Ethereum price is trading at around $1,950 as of Wednesday. The near-term bias stays mildly bearish as price holds within a descending channel capped near $2,148, with the latest bounce failing to challenge the upper boundary.

ETH trades well below the 50-day and 100-day EMAs, which continue to slope lower and frame the broader downtrend.

Momentum shows only partial stabilization: the RSI on the daily chart has recovered from oversold to the low-40s but remains below the 50 midline, while the MACD stands above its signal line yet still hovers around the zero area, hinting at fading downside pressure rather than a confirmed reversal.

Initial resistance aligns with the channel top and the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement at $2,138, measured from the $3,402 high to the $1,747 low; a daily close above this area would open the way toward the 38.2% retracement at $2,380, where the descending 50-day EMA would begin to weigh.

On the downside, immediate support emerges near the recent reaction low at $1,856 ahead of the channel floor around $1,750, which also coincides with the Fibonacci base of the current corrective structure. A break below $1,750 would extend the prevailing bearish sequence, while sustained trade below $2,138 keeps sellers in control of the near-term outlook.

XRP remains within the descending channel

XRP price is trading around $1.36 as of writing on Wednesday. The pair remains locked inside a descending channel from above $2.80, keeping the broader near-term tone bearish despite the recent stabilization above the lower boundary near $1.24.

Price holds well below the 50- and 100-day EMAs clustered above $1.55, reinforcing downside pressure while they cap recovery attempts.

The RSI on the daily chart at 41 remains below the midline, suggesting sellers retain an edge even as the earlier oversold conditions have eased. The MACD holds slightly above the zero line but flattens, with a modest positive histogram that hints at fading upside momentum within the broader downtrend.

Initial support sits at the horizontal level near $1.30, aligning with the lower half of the descending channel and acting as the first line buyers need to defend to avoid a return toward the channel floor around $1.24. A break below this area would open the way toward deeper losses within the bearish structure.

On the upside, immediate resistance emerges near $1.58, where recent highs converge with the descending channel’s mid-zone and the 50-day EMA, followed by stronger resistance at $1.91, a prior horizontal cap that also lies closer to the 100-day EMA zone at $1.78. Only a daily close above $1.91 would negate the current bearish bias and signal a more meaningful shift toward a recovery phase.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)