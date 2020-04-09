GBP/USD clings to modest gains ahead of UK’s data dump

- GBP/USD registers a three-day winning streak on early-Thursday.
- The UK may extend the coronavirus-led lockdown, PM Johnson remains stable in the ICU.
- A busy economic calendar can offer additional catalysts to traders than the virus updates.
GBP/USD remains mildly positive, up 0.10%, while making the rounds to 1.2400 ahead of the London open on Thursday. In doing so, the Cable registers three-day winning streak ahead of the UK’s February month data dump as well as key US statistics and Fed Chair Powell’s speech.
Although the UK PM Boris Johnson is announced as stable inside the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), the deputy leader Dominic Raab faced challenges as the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak pushes the policymakers to extend the lockdown.
Not only had the likely extension of the previously announced three-week-old lockdown but the anticipated shortage of ventilators ahead of the National Health Services (NHS) prediction also troubled the British policymakers. The Guardian cites the NHS study expecting the peak in cases in around seven to 10 days.
Elsewhere, the European Union (EU) fails to agree on any stimulus for the bloc while keep criticizing the Brexit deadline.
The market’s risk-tone also gets heavy due to the surge in the US cases, making it the second highly infected nation, after Italy, in the world. As a result, early Asia risk-on, mainly due to US President Donald Trump’s push for restarting the economy, fails to prevail.
While portraying trading sentiment, the US 10-year treasury yields drop two basis points to 0.746% with stocks in Asia flashing mixed results.
Looking forward, the pair traders are likely to give less importance to the UK’s data-dump comprising Manufacturing Production, Industrial Production and monthly GDP due to being before the virus outbreak period. However, the weekly release of US Jobless Claims and speech from the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will be important to watch. Amid all this, virus updates will not lose their importance.
Technical analysis
Considering the pair’s sustained run-up beyond 50% Fibonacci retracement of March month declines and bullish MACD signals, buyers are likely inching closer towards nearly a month-old falling trend line resistance, at 1.2430 now. On the contrary, an upward sloping trend line from March 14 and 50% Fibonacci retracement together restrict the pair’s near-term downside around 1.2305/2300.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2396
|Today Daily Change
|10 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08%
|Today daily open
|1.2386
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2128
|Daily SMA50
|1.2624
|Daily SMA100
|1.2843
|Daily SMA200
|1.2657
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.242
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2288
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2476
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2205
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3201
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1412
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.237
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2339
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.231
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2233
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2178
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2441
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2496
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2573
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.0850 ahead of Eurogroup meeting, US data
EUR/USD is trading around 1.0850 as tensions mount ahead of the Eurogroup meetings which have previously ended in acrimony. US jobless claims, consumer confidence, and Fed Chair Powell's speech are all eyed.
GBP/USD trades around 1.24 after as Johnson's condition, US data eyed
GBP/USD is trading around 1.24, consolidating its gains as UK monthly GDP disappoints with -0.1% in February. PM Johnson's condition is stable, but he remains in intensive care. US jobless claims, consumer confidence, and Powell's speech are awaited.
Crypto market shifting to the hyperspace
The typical pattern expects the participation of second-line Altcoins, such as Litecoin or Ethereum Classic. The current phase can cause occasional periods with a strong increase in volatility. The bulls have the advantage over the bears, but they don't yet have market control.
WTI consolidates the upside near $26 amid imminent OPEC+ output cuts
WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) is consolidating the advance to a new two-day high of 26.66, as the bulls take a breather the recent bounce back from near 25.60 region. At the press time, the US oil trades at 26.05, still up 3.80% so far.
Gold: Recovery rally weakens demand for put options
Gold has gained significant ground over the last couple of weeks. The yellow metal bottomed out near $1,515 on March 20 and was last seen trading near $1,650 per ounce, representing a 0.38% gain on the day. Prices hit a high of $1,678 on Tuesday.