NZ PM Ardern: The country will not be exiting the shut in early

New Zealand (NZ) Prime Minister (PM) Jacinda Ardern was on the wires in the last minutes, via Reuters, noting that the country will not be exiting the shut-in early.

All arrivals in the country to be quarantined for 14 days inside an approved facility, Ardern added.

On Wednesday, PM Ardern urged the businesses to prepare for lower alert levels.

Note that the lockdown in NZ remains in place for another two weeks.

NZD/USD implications

NZD/USD cheers the renewed weakness in the US dollar across its main peers, despite a cautious market mood, as mixed coronavirus stats globally leave investors on the edge.

At the moment, the spot trades 0.12% higher at 0.6012, having hit a daily high of 0.6026.