UK government ministers to extend coronavirus lockdown beyond 3 weeks - Reuters

Reuters carries the latest headlines this Thursday, citing that UK government ministers could likely call on for extension of the coronavirus outbreak induced lockdown measures by three weeks, given the rise of 938 in the number of deaths on Wednesday.

The initial three-week lockdown measures will expire on Easter Monday and the measured must be reviewed at least by April 16th, according to the law.

Looking ahead, the UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is likely to chair a Cobra emergency committee on Thursday to discuss the lockdown measures with leaders of the other countries hit by the virus.

GBP/USD reaction

GBP/USD trades better bid but surrenders the 1.24 handle amid rising worries over the infection spread while PM Boris Johnson still remains in the hospital for the fourth straight day.