Japan’s Katayama: Watching market developments closely, prepared to act if needed

Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said on Wednesday that he is watching market developments closely and prepared to take various measures if needed.

Key quotes

It would be desirable for currencies to move in stable manner reflecting fundamentals.



We are watching market developments closely, prepared to take various measures if needed.



Intervention could be included in various measures as agreed under US-Japan joint statement.



Will keep an eye on any increase in bond yields.

Market reaction

As of writing, the USD/JPY pair is down 0.16% on the day at 157.40.