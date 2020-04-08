Coronavirus update: US coronavirus deaths cross 14,300, second highest in world behind Italy

Reuters came out with the fresh coronavirus updates suggesting record deaths in New York and New Jersey fueling the US death toll beyond Spain and to the second-highest in the world.

The number of coronavirus cases in New York state alone approached 150,000 on Wednesday, surpassing Spain for the most infections anywhere in the world, even as authorities warned the state’s official death tally may understate the true toll. New York state has 149,316 reported cases compared to Spain’s 146,690, according to a Reuters tally. The United States has recorded nearly 420,000 coronavirus cases and more than 14,300 deaths.

While the news is risk-negative, market players are waiting for fresh clues to part ways from the latest risk-on amid the early Asian session on Thursday.