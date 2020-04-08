France to extend lockdown beyond April 15, PM Macron will address the nation on Monday

Early Thursday morning in Asia, Reuters came out with the news from the French Presidential Palace citing the much-anticipated extension of the lockdown.

Key quotes

France will extend its national lockdown put in place to contain the spread of the new coronavirus for a second time, meaning it will run beyond April 15. It had earlier said French President Emmanuel Macron would address the nation regarding the disease situation on Monday evening.

FX implications

With the US markets closed before a few minutes and its still early in Asia, not to forget the already anticipated news, the reaction to the update was minimal. Though, it does create a risk to the market’s trade sentiment.