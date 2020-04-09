Aichi Prefecture asks govt to place it under state of emergency over coronavirus – Japan Times

According to the Japan Times, Aichi Prefecture Governor Hideaki Omura said that he has asked the central government to add it to regions placed under a state of emergency amid the spread of the coronavirus.

The governor also urged the people to stay home.

It's worth noting that Toyota Motor Corp. is headquartered in the prefecture.

USD/JPY reaction

USD/JPY trades listless just shy of 109.00, awaiting fresh clues from the key event risks, including the US jobless claims and the US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell’s speech, due later on Thursday.