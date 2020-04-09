Coronavirus update: Australia records lowest infection rate in three weeks

Australia has recorded a daily increase in new coronavirus infections below 100 for the first time in three weeks, according to the Australian Associated Press.

The number of new cases rose by 96, the lowest daily rate since strict social distancing measures took effect.

So far, however, the news has failed to put a strong bid under the Aussie dollar, leaving AUD/USD flat near 0.6235. Australia has so far recorded 6000 cases and 51 deaths.