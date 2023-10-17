Forex Today: Dollar slides despite upbeat US data

During the Asian session, the key highlight will be the release of Chinese economic data, including GDP figures. Additionally, RBA Bullock is scheduled to participate in a panel discussion. During European trading hours, the focus will shift to the release of UK inflation data.
Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, October 18:
Another round of upbeat US economic data was released. Retail sales in September rose 0.7%, surpassing the market consensus of 0.3%. August numbers were revised higher. Industrial Production in September increased by 0.3%, exceeding expectations of a flat reading. These positive figures initially boosted the US Dollar, but the impact was short-lived. The DXY closed with minor losses around 106.20.
While US Treasury yields rose sharply, higher yields across the Atlantic offset the impact on the dollar. The 10-year Treasury yield reached 4.86%, while the German benchmark yield climbed 3.50% to 2.88%.
Despite the positive economic news, Wall Street's reception was mixed. The Dow Jones rose 0.04%, while the Nasdaq declined 0.25%. The earnings season continues on Wednesday, with Tesla, Morgan Stanley, Abbott, Netflix, and other companies reporting their results.
Wells Fargo on US Retail Sales:
Consumers are spending more at bars & restaurants, at auto dealers and online. That's true on both a monthly basis and on trend over the past year. Consumers are looking for nothing but a good time, and it is hard to resist seeing the upside risk to the outlook.
During the European session, the Japanese Yen (JPY) experienced a sharp spike in response to reports suggesting that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) was likely to revise its inflation forecast for the fiscal years 2023 and 2024. However, the Yen's momentum was short-lived, and it subsequently pulled back, erasing all its gains. The USD/JPY pair found support around 148.75 and, following upbeat US retail sales data, gained strength, breaking above 149.70. The pair is now approaching the 150.00 level, which is considered a potentially significant area for intervention by the authorities.
The Euro (EUR) strengthened against the Swiss Franc (CHF) and the Pound (GBP), supported by higher Eurozone bond yields. The EUR/USD pair briefly peaked near 1.0600 before pulling back, but it held above the 1.0560 level. Eurozone will release the final readings of September's Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Construction Output for August.
GBP/USD pair continues to trade within a range of 1.2130 and 1.2225 without a clear direction. Market focus now turns to the UK inflation data scheduled for release on Wednesday.
The Canadian Dollar (CAD) declined across the board after Canada reported a 0.1% decline in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for September, contrary to expectations of a 0.1% increase. The annual inflation rate slowed from 4% to 3.8%. USD/CAD initially traded above 1.3700 but then pulled back to the 1.3640 area, trimming its gains.
During the Asian session, the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) remained weak, continuing to be impacted by the lower-than-expected New Zealand Q3 inflation reading. The NZD/USD pair trimmed losses during the American session but ultimately finished lower, slightly below 0.5900. The pair is currently trading near the key support area of 0.5860.
On Tuesday, the Australian Dollar (AUD) outperformed, bolstered by the hawkish minutes from the latest Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) meetings. The AUD/USD pair saw gains for the second consecutive day, but it faced resistance upon reaching the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 0.6380 and subsequently retraced to 0.6360. On Wednesday, RBA Governor Bullock will speak at the Australian Financial Security Authority Annual Summit Panel.
Gold rose despite higher yields but failed to retake levels above $1,930. Silver rebounded sharply at $22.35, rising toward $23.00.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0550 despite US data Premium
EUR/USD approached the 1.0600 level and experienced a pullback. Despite positive US economic data, the pair is holding above 1.0550 with a bullish bias in the short term. Yields have risen significantly on both sides of the Atlantic.
GBP/USD fails to retake 1.2200, focus turns to UK inflation
The GBP/USD continues to trade in a range between 1.2225 and 1.2130, with no clear direction. Despite positive US economic data, the US dollar failed to gain strength. Market focus now shifts to the upcoming UK inflation report, due on Wednesday.
Gold maintains the positive tone above $1,920 Premium
After falling toward $1,920, Gold regained its traction and rose toward $1,930. Despite the modest US Dollar strength and rising US yields, XAU/USD holds its ground on Tuesday, supported by escalating geopolitical tensions.
XRP price likely to rally as companies favor Ripple over Binance Coin, Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin, and Monero
XRP price could turn bullish soon, on the back of companies showing preference for Ripple token over other remittance ecosystems, including Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin, Binance Coin, and Monero. In under two weeks, the XRP token has secured multiple integrations likely to provide hindwings for the token.
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Forecast: AMD poised to bounce 12% despite sell-off in stocks
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), the primary semiconductor competitor to Nvidia (NVDA), has seen its stock price set up for at least a 12% rally over the past week as shares have broken through a descending topline and then used it as support. The next target for bulls is $119, which at the current price near $106 would require an approximate 12% leap.