BoJ to revise year-on-year rate core CPI forecasts for fiscal year 2023 and 2024 higher – Bloomberg

The Bank of Japan (BoJ) is highly likely to revise the year-on-year Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) forecasts for the fiscal year of 2023 and 2024 higher, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.
The BoJ's new Core CPI forecast for the fiscal year 2023 is likely to approach 3%, up from 2.5% as of July, and be set at 2% or more in sight for the fiscal year 2024, Bloomberg added.
Market reaction
USD/JPY dropped below 149.00 with the immediate reaction to this report but quickly recovered to 149.50 area afterward.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs above 1.0550 ahead of US data
EUR/USD gained traction and climbed to a daily high above 1.0550. Upbeat sentiment data from the Eurozone seems to be helping the Euro stay resilient against its rivals as investors await September Retail Sales data from the US.
GBP/USD holds above 1.2150 after soft UK wage inflation data
GBP/USD came under bearish pressure and declined to the 1.2150 area after the UK data showed that wage inflation was softer than expected in August. With the US Dollar struggling to gather strength ahead of key US data, however, the pair managed to stage a modest rebound.
Gold holds above $1,920 as focus shifts to US data
Gold gained traction and turned positive on the day above $1,920 after falling toward $1,910 earlier in the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds above 4.7% ahead of US data, making it difficult for XAU/USD to gather bullish momentum.
Solana loses $100 million in TVL over 24 hours after Lido bids farewell
Solana's Total Value Locked (TVL) experienced a drop of $100 million in a single day on Tuesday. Lido Finance, a liquid staking provider, announced its intention to discontinue on Solana.
Canada CPI inflation Preview: Inflation expected to steady in September, signaling persisting price pressures
Canada will release inflation-related data on Tuesday, October 17. Statistics Canada will publish the September Consumer Price Index (CPI), which is foreseen to increase 4% YoY, the same pace it rose in August.