- The Federal Reserve is widely expected to lower the policy rate by 25 bps at the last meeting of 2024.
- Fed Chairman Powell’s remarks and the revised dot plot could provide important clues about the interest-rate outlook.
- The US Dollar’s valuation could be impacted significantly heading into the Christmas holiday.
The US Federal Reserve (Fed) will announce monetary policy decisions following the December policy meeting on Wednesday. Alongside the policy statement, the US central bank will publish the revised Summary of Economic Projections (SEP), also known as the dot plot.
The CME FedWatch Tool shows that investors are fully pricing in a 25 bps Fed cut, which would bring the policy rate down to the range of 4.25%-4.5%. The market positioning suggests that the US Dollar’s (USD) reaction to the interest-rate decision alone could remain short-lived. Instead, investors will assess the details of the dot plot and scrutinize comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell in the post-meeting press conference.
The SEP in September showed that Fed officials' median view of the fed funds rate at the end of 2025 stood at 3.4%. Revisions to interest rate expectations, inflation and growth projections for next year could provide important clues about the policy outlook and influence the USD’s valuation.
Previewing the Fed’s last policy meeting of the year, “the FOMC is expected to announce an additional rate cut, with the Committee easing rates by 25bp to 4.25%-4.50%,” said TD Securities analysts in a recently published report and added:
“While we think the Fed will remain keen on projecting additional policy easing for 2025, our view is that guidance regarding the pace of rate cuts will be more cautious going forward. This might be interpreted as a hawkish rate cut by market participants.”
Interest rates FAQs
Interest rates are charged by financial institutions on loans to borrowers and are paid as interest to savers and depositors. They are influenced by base lending rates, which are set by central banks in response to changes in the economy. Central banks normally have a mandate to ensure price stability, which in most cases means targeting a core inflation rate of around 2%. If inflation falls below target the central bank may cut base lending rates, with a view to stimulating lending and boosting the economy. If inflation rises substantially above 2% it normally results in the central bank raising base lending rates in an attempt to lower inflation.
Higher interest rates generally help strengthen a country’s currency as they make it a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.
Higher interest rates overall weigh on the price of Gold because they increase the opportunity cost of holding Gold instead of investing in an interest-bearing asset or placing cash in the bank. If interest rates are high that usually pushes up the price of the US Dollar (USD), and since Gold is priced in Dollars, this has the effect of lowering the price of Gold.
The Fed funds rate is the overnight rate at which US banks lend to each other. It is the oft-quoted headline rate set by the Federal Reserve at its FOMC meetings. It is set as a range, for example 4.75%-5.00%, though the upper limit (in that case 5.00%) is the quoted figure. Market expectations for future Fed funds rate are tracked by the CME FedWatch tool, which shapes how many financial markets behave in anticipation of future Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions.
When will the Fed announce its interest rate decision and how could it affect EUR/USD?
The US Federal Reserve is scheduled to announce its interest rate decision and publish the monetary policy with the revised dot plot on Wednesday at 19:00 GMT. This will be followed by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's press conference starting at 19:30 GMT.
An upward revision to the end-2025 interest-rate projection could be assessed as a hawkish tilt in the policy outlook and trigger a USD rally with the immediate reaction, causing EUR/USD to push lower. On the other hand, a downward revision could have the opposite effect on the pair’s action.
Powell is likely to be asked whether policymakers took US President-elect Donald Trump’s proposed policies, especially regarding tariffs, into account when penciling down their projections for next year.
In case Powell notes that they will take a gradual approach to further policy easing because of the uncertainty created by the potential tariffs on the inflation outlook, the USD could preserve its strength. On the other hand, if Powell downplays inflation jitters and reemphasizes their willingness to keep the labor market strong next year, this could be seen as a dovish tone and make it difficult for the USD to stay resilient against its rivals. In this scenario, EUR/USD could stage a rebound in the near term.
Eren Sengezer, European Session Lead Analyst at FXStreet, provides a short-term technical outlook for EUR/USD:
“EUR/USD remains technically bearish in the near term as it remains within the descending regression channel coming from late September. Additionally, the Relative Strength Index Indicator (RSI) on the daily chart stays near 40, highlighting the lack of buyer interest.”
“On the downside, 1.0400 (static level) aligns as immediate support before 1.0260 (lower limit of the descending channel) and 1.0200 (static level, round level). In case EUR/USD rises above 1.0600, where the Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level of the October-December downtrend is located, and starts using this level as support, sellers could be discouraged. In this scenario, 1.0690-1.0700 (50-day Simple Moving Average, Fibonacci 38.2% retracement) and 1.0800 (Fibonacci 50% retracement) could be seen as next resistance levels.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes near 1.0500 ahead of Fed rate call
EUR/USD fluctuates in a narrow range at around 1.0500 in on Wednesday. The pair's further upside remains capped as traders stay cautious and refrain from placing fresh bets ahead of the Federal Reserve's highly-anticipated policy announcements.
GBP/USD holds above 1.2700 after UK inflation data
GBP/USD enters a consolidation phase above 1.2700 following the earlier decline. The data from the UK showed that the annual CPI inflation rose to 2.6% in November from 2.3%, as expected. Investors gear up for the Fed's monetary policy decisions.
Gold near weekly lows ahead of Fed
Gold is practically flat near $2,650 on Wednesday after bouncing up from a one-week low it set on Tuesday. The precious metal remains on the defensive as the market braces for the outcome of the last Federal Reserve’s (Fed) meeting of the year.
Federal Reserve set for hawkish interest-rate cut as traders dial back chances of additional easing in 2025
The Federal Reserve is widely expected to lower the policy rate by 25 bps at the last meeting of 2024. Fed Chairman Powell’s remarks and the revised dot plot could provide important clues about the interest-rate outlook.
Sticky UK services inflation to come lower in 2025
Services inflation is stuck at 5% and will stay around there for the next few months. But further progress, helped by more benign annual rises in index-linked prices in April, should see ‘core services’ inflation fall materially in the spring.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.