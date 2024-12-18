Live Coverage: Fed feared to stage hawkish cut, dot-plot in focus in last rate decision of 2024

Rate cut now, but what about 2025? Investors await Fed Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues with angst. The dot plot, statement and press conference may stir markets in different directions. Live coverage.
Fed dot plot key to initial move, Powell may turn things around
Inflation is falling, but the pace has left many uneasy lately – the core Consumer Price Index (core CPI) is still above 3%. Price rises continue at an accelerated rate for a good reason, namely a strong economy and a resilient jobs market.
While current figures justify another a third consecutive rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed), officials will likely signal a slower path of reductions to borrowing costs next year.
The key to the initial reaction lies with the bank's Summary of Economic Projects –also known as the "dot plot." Projections for inflation, unemployment, growth and most importantly interest rates are critical. That is where hawks may show their claws. Investors fear the Fed will signal only two rate cuts in 2025.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell's press conference may prove different. The world's most powerful central banker could ease fears and leave a wide door open to more cuts. All in all, the last Fed decision of 2024 is a complex – and highly volatile event.
USD/JPY sits at monthly highs below 155.00 ahead of BoJ policy decision
USD/JPY is consolidating below the monthly high of 154.90, awaiting the Bank of Japan policy decision for the next trading impetus. The pair surged after the US Federal Reserve delivered a hawkish 25 bps rate cut. The BoJ is set to remain on hold but its outlook on further rate hikes will hold the key.
AUD/USD hangs near two-year lows at 0.6200 amid firmer US Dollar
AUD/USD trades close to the 0.6200 mark or over a two-year low early Thursday. The pair seems vulnerable to extending its descending trend. The hawkish Fed cut-led US Dollar strength, concerns about China's fragile economic recovery and Trump's tariff plans continue to undermine the Aussie.
Gold sees a dead cat bounce following Fed’s hawkish cut
With the full final week of 2024 almost drawing to a close, Gold price remains vulnerable near one-month lows below $2,600, licking the hawkish US Federal Reserve policy decision-inflicted wounds.
Bank of Japan set to hold interest rates steady as rising inflation hints at early-year hike
After concluding its two-day monetary policy review on Thursday, the Bank of Japan is expected to hold the short-term interest rate at 0.25%. The BoJ policy announcements will likely provide fresh cues on the central bank’s rate hike outlook, injecting intense volatility in the Japanese Yen.
Sticky UK services inflation to come lower in 2025
Services inflation is stuck at 5% and will stay around there for the next few months. But further progress, helped by more benign annual rises in index-linked prices in April, should see ‘core services’ inflation fall materially in the spring.
