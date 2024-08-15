EUR/USD stays above 1.1000 as soft US inflation paves way for Fed rate cuts

EUR/USD holds its key support of 1.1000 as the Fed looks set to cut interest rates in September.

Moderate growth in the US CPI in July boosted confidence that inflation remains on track to reach the bank’s target of 2%.

The ECB is expected to avoid cutting interest rates aggressively.

The EUR/USD pair trades in a tight range above the psychological support of 1.1000 in Thursday’s European session. The major currency pair faces slight profit-booking after posting a fresh more than seven-month high at 1.1050.

However, the near-term outlook of the major remains firm as the Federal Reserve (Fed) is widely anticipated to rollback its restrictive monetary policy stance in September, which it has been maintaining since March 2022.

The United States (US) Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for July, released on Wednesday, boosted the confidence of investors that the Fed will cut interest rates in September as it showed that price pressures are on track to return to the desired rate of 2%. Annual core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices and is one of the most tracked inflation measures by Fed policymakers, rose expectedly by 3.2% against the prior release of 3.3%. In the same period, the headline CPI decelerated to 2.9%, from the estimates and the prior release of 3%.

As Fed rate cuts have taken the central stage, market sentiment has become favorable for risky assets. S&P 500 futures have posted decent gains in the European session. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, hovers above THE weekly low of 102.27.

Meanwhile, investors await the US Retail Sales data for July, which will be published at 12:30 GMT. The Retail Sales data, a key measure of consumer spending, is estimated to have grown by 0.3% after remaining flat in June.

On the Eurozone front, the Euro (EUR) remains broadly firm as investors expect that the European Central Bank (ECB) will extend the policy-easing cycle with a calibrated approach. ECB policymakers have been refraining from committing a pre-defined interest-rate cut path to avoid risks of reacceleration in price pressures.