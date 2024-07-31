EUR/USD rises to 1.0830 as Eurozone Inflation accelerates, Fed policy eyed

EUR/USD jumps to near 1.0830 as Eurozone inflation grew more than expected in July and the US Dollar slumps.

Eurozone annual headline HICP surprisingly accelerated while the core figure grew steadily.

The US Dollar weakens on expectations that the Fed will deliver a dovish guidance on interest rates.

The EUR/USD pair moves higher to near 1.0830 in Wednesday’s European session. The major currency pair rises as price pressures in Eurozone grew at a faster-than-expected pace in July. This has raised doubts about whether the European Central Bank (ECB) will resume its policy easing cycle in the September meeting.

Preliminary Eurozone Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) report for July showed that annual headline and core inflation, which strips off volatile items such as: food, energy, alcohol, and tobacco, surprisingly accelerated. The headline HICP unexpectedly rose to 2.6%, while economists expected the inflation figure to decelerate to 2.4% from June’s reading of 2.5%. The core HICP grew steadily 2.9% against expectations of 2.8%.

Investors were expecting the ECB to cut interest rates two more times this year. However, stubborn inflation data suggests that price pressures will face several bumps in their sustainable return towards 2%, which is expected in 2025.

Meanwhile, a sharp decline in the US Dollar (USD) ahead of the Federal Reserve (Fed) policy announcement at 18:00 GMT has also strengthened the shared currency pair. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, slumps to near 104.00.

The US Dollar is under pressure on expectations that the Fed will deliver dovish guidance on interest rates after leaving them unchanged for the eighth time in the range of 5.25%-5.50%.

Before that, investors will focus on the ADP Employment Change data, which will be published at 12:15 GMT. According to estimates, the United States (US) private sector hired 150K new employees in July, which was similar to June’s reading.