EUR/JPY recovers some intraday losses after BoJ Ueda’s cautious remarks

- EUR/JPY retrieves half of its intraday losses as BoJ Ueda didn’t provide meaningful cues about more rate hikes in December.
- The BoJ left its key borrowing rates steady at 0.25% in its October policy meeting.
- High GDP growth and hot inflation in the Eurozone have strengthened the Euro.
The EUR/JPY pair recovers some of its intraday losses in the European trading hours on Thursday. The cross faced sharp selling pressure in the Asian session after the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) interest rate decision in which it left interest rates unchanged at 0.25%, as expected.
The asset has bounced back after BoJ Governor Kazu Ueda’s commentary in an early European session in which he refrained from providing any significant cues about whether the central bank will raise interest rates again in the last monetary policy meeting of this year in December. “We will scrutinize data available at the time at each policy meeting, and update our view on the economy and outlook in deciding policy,” Ueda said, The Japan Times reported.
The Japanese economy needs to be vigilant to domestic recovery and the impact of the United States (US) economy on them due to presidential elections on November 5 in which the traders seem to be pricing in the victory of former President Donald Trump over current Vice President Kamala Harris.
Though investors have underpinned the Euro (EUR) against the Japanese Yen (JPY) on Thursday, the shared currency is more than 6% higher versus the Yen in the past six weeks. Still, the Euro is outperforming its major peers on Eurozone robust preliminary Q3 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth and flash hot inflation data for October.
Euro PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.08%
|-0.19%
|-0.46%
|0.15%
|0.12%
|0.09%
|-0.07%
|EUR
|0.08%
|-0.09%
|-0.37%
|0.24%
|0.21%
|0.17%
|0.02%
|GBP
|0.19%
|0.09%
|-0.26%
|0.34%
|0.31%
|0.26%
|0.12%
|JPY
|0.46%
|0.37%
|0.26%
|0.59%
|0.58%
|0.48%
|0.37%
|CAD
|-0.15%
|-0.24%
|-0.34%
|-0.59%
|-0.02%
|-0.08%
|-0.22%
|AUD
|-0.12%
|-0.21%
|-0.31%
|-0.58%
|0.02%
|-0.05%
|-0.21%
|NZD
|-0.09%
|-0.17%
|-0.26%
|-0.48%
|0.08%
|0.05%
|-0.14%
|CHF
|0.07%
|-0.02%
|-0.12%
|-0.37%
|0.22%
|0.21%
|0.14%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
The Eurozone economy expanded at a faster-than-expected pace of 0.9% compared to the same quarter of the preceding year against 0.6% growth in the previous quarter. Meanwhile, the flash Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) accelerated at a faster pace to 2% from 1.7% in September.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD keeps its daily gains below 1.0900 post-US PCE
The bearish sentiment in the US Dollar remains unabated and supports EUR/USD's constructive outlook, keeping it in the upper-1.10800s after the release of U.S. inflation data, as measured by the PCE, on Thursday.
USD/JPY falls below 152.50 as markets assess BoJ policy decisions
USD/JPY stays under bearish pressure and trades below 152.50 on Thursday. The Bank of Japan (BoJ) left its policy setting unchanged but Governor Ueda noted that the impact of foreign exchange rate on prices had become larger than in the past.
Gold corrects lower to $2,770 following US inflation prints
Gold remains on the back foot near $2,770 per troy ounce, as US inflation data ticked lower in September, while US yields display a negative performance across the curve.
Eurozone inflation up to 2% in October as unemployment hits new record low
The Eurozone’s inflation rate increased more than expected, with core inflation stable at 2.7%. The direction of incoming data in the region is not quite clear, which provides the ECB with confusing signals for the path of rate cuts.
Bank of Japan holds rates steady amid signs of modest GDP growth
Monthly industrial production results have been mixed but generally indicate a modest recovery in third-quarter GDP. Clear guidance from the Bank of Japan remains elusive, with each upcoming meeting being pivotal.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.