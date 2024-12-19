EUR/GBP rises sharply to near 0.8250 after BoE holds rates steady at 4.75%

- EUR/GBP gains sharply to near 0.8260 after the BoE holds interest rates steady at 4.75%, as expected, with a 6-3 vote split.
- BoE Bailey refrained from committing a pre-defined rate cut path.
- The Euro performs strongly despite ECB officials guiding more interest rate cuts.
The EUR/GBP pair climbs to near 0.8260 in Thursday’s North American session. The cross gains after the Bank of England’s (BoE) monetary policy announcement in which it leaves interest rates unchanged at 4.75%.
The BoE was already expected to hold its key borrowing rates steady. However, the vote split came in at 6-3 against 8-1, which suggested that more policymakers were in favor of cutting interest rates. The scenario resulted in selling pressure on the Pound Sterling (GBP). BoE external Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) members Swati Dhingra and Alan Taylor, and Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden proposed a 25-basis points (bps) interest rate reduction.
A majority of BoE officials voted for leaving interest rates steady as United Kingdom (UK) price pressures have accelerated in the past two months amid strong wage growth.
BoE Governor Andrew Bailey refrained from guiding the likely interest rate cuts next year. “Due to heightened uncertainty in the economy, we can't commit to when or by how much we will cut rates in 2025,” he said.
Going forward, investors will focus on the UK Retail Sales data for November, which will be released on Friday. On a monthly basis, UK Retail Sales are estimated to have grown by 0.5% after a 0.7% decline in October.
Meanwhile, the Euro (EUR) outperforms its major peers on Thursday even though European Central Bank (ECB) officials guide further policy easing in 2025. ECB policymakers support more interest rate cuts as Eurozone inflation is broadly under control and potential risks to economic growth have increased due to incoming tariff policies by United States (US) President-elect Donald Trump.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD struggles around 1.2600 after BoE rate decision
GBP/USD retreated from its daily peak and battles around 1.2600 following the Bank of England monetary policy decision. The BoE kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4.75% as expected, but the accompanying statement leaned to dovish. Three out of nine MPC members opted for a cut.
EUR/USD retakes 1.0400 amid the post-Fed recovery
EUR/USD is recovering ground to near 1.0400 in the European session on Thursday. The pair corrects higher, reversing the hawkish Fed rate cut-led losses. Meanwhile, the US Dollar takes a breather ahead of US data releases.
Gold price recovers from one-month low, retains modest gains above $2,600
Gold price attracts some haven flows in the wake of the post-FOMC sell-off in the equity markets. The Fed’s hawkish outlook lifts US bond yields and provides near-term support to XAU/USD. Market players await US GDP and employment-related data.
Aave Price Forecast: Poised for double-digit correction as holders book profit
Aave (AAVE) price hovers around $343 on Thursday after correcting more than 6% this week. The recent downturn has led to $5.13 million in total liquidations, 84% of which were from long positions.
Fed-ECB: 2025, the great decoupling?
The year 2024 was marked by further progress in disinflation in both the United States and the Eurozone, sufficient to pave the way for rate cuts. The Fed and the ECB did not quite follow the same timetable and tempo, but by the end of the year, the cumulative size of their rate cuts is the same: 100 basis points.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.