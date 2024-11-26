- Amgen's MariTide weightloss drug finished its second phase of experiments.
- Wall Street analysts did not think the data showed enough differentiation.
- Citi lowered its price target on Amgen stock to $310 from $335.
- AMGN stock slid below $258 before recovering into the $270s.
Amgen (AMGN) stock is losing weight on Tuesday after its weightloss drug left more questions than answers. The phase-2 MariTide results showed that participants lost about 20% of their weight over a yearlong period while taking the GLP-1 drug. Analysts said this was toward the lower end of results compared with the leading sector drugs on the market from Novo Nordisk (NOVO) and Eli Lilly (LLY).
Amgen stock plunged below $258 before backtracking up toward $277 at the time of writing. Still, that hands shareholders a ~6% loss on the day.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), which includes Amgen, gained about 0.3% toward the end of the session following losses in the morning. The market fell in the morning due to President-elect Trump announcing his plan to immediately slap China, Canada and Mexico with tariffs upon entering office in late January via executive
Amgen stock news
The phase-2 trial data for MariTide claims that participants who were obese or overweight but without Type 2 diabetes were able to shed 20% of their weight in a little over a year. At the exact one-year mark, however, they were down a lesser 17%.
This is good in general but not industry-leading as most other GLP-1s undergoing their experimental phase have a successful weight loss rate of 20% to 25%. Additionally, Wall Street analysts were hoping for more specifics about the onve-monthly or once-quarterly injection results, but Amgen did not give the market much to hang their hat on.
"Without monthly dosing, there could be headwinds in MariTide carving a long acting injectable niche in the market,” wrote Citi analyst Geoff Meacham. The analyst cut his AMGN price target from $335 to $310.
Analyst Michael Yee with Jefferies disagreed somewhat, saying, “The data supports monthly and maybe less frequent dosing, but it is not clear yet if quarterly dosing is a potential.”
The current GLP-1s on the market require weekly injections and have shown weightloss for obese adults of between 15% and 20%. Yee, however, stuck with his $380 price target.
In other news, President Joe Biden signaled his interest in allowing government insurance platforms Medicare and Medicaid to pay for GLP-1s for patients, a move that would greatly increase their demand among the general public. It is not certain whether this policy shift could be taken before the Trump administration takes office in less than two months.
Amgen stock forecast
Amgen has recovered quite well from the initial upset. Truly, the trial results aren't that bad, but they may not be what's necessary for a $100 billion drug. It is now well above the $260 support, which it had initially broken through.
That break may signal, however, that further weakness is to come. If so, the summer 2023 support band from $211 to $218 may be the next viable option. To re-engineer a recovery, AMGN must first reclaim the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), which is now at $305.
AMGN daily stock chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
