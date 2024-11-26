- The Dow Jones stumbled on Tuesday, weighed down by key losses in Amgen.
- Equities have broadly shrugged off renewed tariff threats from incoming President Donald Trump.
- Key inflation data looms ahead later in the week.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell back on Tuesday, shedding over 250 points at its lowest point. Investors shrugged off renewed threats of widespread tariffs on foreign goods from incoming President Donald Trump, but slightly below-expectations results for an experimental diet pill from Amgen (AMGN) dragged the weighted DJIA into the low end for the day. The major equity index recovered its footing heading into the back half of Tuesday's US market session, pushing back into record territory north of 44,800 as investors shrug off headwinds to keep bullish momentum on-balance.
President-elect Donald Trump reiterated his threats to enact sweeping tariffs on all imported goods into the US early Tuesday. Set to return to the White House in January, former President Trump issued a warning on social media that he intends to impose a 25% tariff on all goods coming from Canada and Mexico, with an additional 10% levy aimed at Chinese goods specifically. Investors broadly shrugged off the threat, believing that President Trump will ultimately back down from his plan to impose an import tax across the entire US economy. To investors’ credit, President Trump has walked back his extreme stance on arbitrary tariffs somewhat; the Republican candidate’s initial tariff proposals delivered on the campaign trail included import fees upwards of 65% on all Chinese goods that cross the US border.
According to the Federal Reserve's (Fed) latest Meeting Minutes, members of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) continue to remain cautious about the pace of rate cuts looking forward. Overall the Fed's key group of policymakers seemed to agree that downside risks in the employment landscape and inflation outlook have decreased, but the pace of rate cuts is unlikely to accelerate further unless weak points open up in the jobs market and price growth starts to slump. According to the CME's FedWatch Tool, rate traders have slightly solidified bets of a 25 bps rate trim when the Fed makes its final rate call of 2024 on December 18, with rate markets pricing in 60% odds of a quarter-point rate cut and the remaining 40% expecting a rate hold.
Wednesday will follow up with another update to US Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCEPI) inflation, a key reading of price increases underpinning the US economy. Wednesday also brings a quarterly update of UIS Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth. Annualized core PCEPI inflation is set to accelerate again in October and forecast to increase to 2.8% from the previous 2.7%. QoQ US GDP growth in the third quarter is expected to hold steady at 2.8%.
Dow Jones news
Despite equities broadly maintaining an even stance on Tuesday, the Dow Jones suffered an outweighed decline after Amgen reported the latest results from their experimental weight loss drug that undershot investor expectations. Two-thirds of the Dow Jones is leaning into the high side for the day, but Amgen plummeted to a 12% decline at its lowest point after investors soured on the drugmaker’s latest tests.Amgen has recovered some footing and is currently down around 8%, trading around $270 per share.
Dow Jones price forecast
The Dow Jones is treading choppy waters near 44,700 on Tuesday, finding an intraday floor near 44,400 before settling back into the day’s opening bids. The major equity index briefly set another record all-time high bid just above 44,800, but bulls are beginning to show signs of exhaustion.
The immediate floor for any downside pullbacks is priced in at the last swing low, with candle wicks populating territory near 43,200. However, any bearish momentum will quickly run into further technical support from the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) rising through 42,800.
Dow Jones daily chart
Economic Indicator
FOMC Minutes
FOMC stands for The Federal Open Market Committee that organizes 8 meetings in a year and reviews economic and financial conditions, determines the appropriate stance of monetary policy and assesses the risks to its long-run goals of price stability and sustainable economic growth. FOMC Minutes are released by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve and are a clear guide to the future US interest rate policy.Read more.
Last release: Tue Nov 26, 2024 19:00
Frequency: Irregular
Actual: -
Consensus: -
Previous: -
Source: Federal Reserve
Minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is usually published three weeks after the day of the policy decision. Investors look for clues regarding the policy outlook in this publication alongside the vote split. A bullish tone is likely to provide a boost to the greenback while a dovish stance is seen as USD-negative. It needs to be noted that the market reaction to FOMC Minutes could be delayed as news outlets don’t have access to the publication before the release, unlike the FOMC’s Policy Statement.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bears still dominate the sentiment
AUD/USD quickly reversed Monday’s auspicious start to the week on Tuesday, shifting its attention to the downside and printing new multi-week lows near 0.6430 ahead of the release of inflation data in Oz.
EUR/USD: Sellers will not leave it alone
EUR/USD resumed its widespread leg lower on Tuesday, rapidly setting aside Monday’s bullish price action and returning to the area below the 1.0500 support prior to key US data releases on Wednesday.
Gold under pressure below $2,630
Gold fluctuates above $2,600 on Tuesday after sliding almost three percent – a whopping $90 plus – on Monday due to rumors Israel and Hezbollah were on the verge of agreeing on a ceasefire. Whilst good news for Lebanon, this was not good news for Gold as it improved the outlook for geopolitical risk.
Bitcoin needs a further correction for sustained growth
After weeks of rapid growth, Bitcoin (BTC-USD) entered the maximum turbulence zone falling below $94,000. BTC is currently trading at $93,764 and continues to trend downward, having exited the ascending channel.
Eurozone PMI sounds the alarm about growth once more
The composite PMI dropped from 50 to 48.1, once more stressing growth concerns for the eurozone. Hard data has actually come in better than expected recently – so ahead of the December meeting, the ECB has to figure out whether this is the PMI crying wolf or whether it should take this signal seriously. We think it’s the latter.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.