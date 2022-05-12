- Zilliqa price set to drop over 16% intraday as dollar steamrolls cryptocurrencies.
- ZIL price tanked after Finland committed to entering NATO, pouring oil on the fire between Russia and block;
- The risk of Russia using nuclear weapons is making investors flee,unlikely to return,, valuing ZIL price at $0.03.
Zilliqa (ZIL) price sees bulls folding and investors fleeing the scene as the mighty dollar steamrolls across all assets in the market. If there was still any doubt that the greenback is the number one reserve currency, safe haven and goto when there is turmoil in the markets, then here is proof. Expect to see a broad global sell-off in cryptocurrencies, with ZIL price being brought back to a penny stock value of $0.03 or $0.02, losing roughly 50% of its value.
ZIL price is getting downgraded to a penny stock value
Zilliqa price looked so promising in April when the price was flirting with $0.24 but then it fell back aggressively as dollar strength started to pour in. With the EURUSD hitting a five-year low sub 1.04, and the dollar index firmly higher, cryptocurrencies are getting hammered by this valuation reshuffle. The trigger for the fresh round of dollar strength comes on the back of another level of escalation with Finland committing to join NATO, aggressing Russia even more. This could result in retaliation as it is seen as a severe threat and sign of distrust against Moscow.
ZIL price is seeing a massive outflow of capital and sell orders outweighing any present bid orders. A few brave traders still want to pick up some ZIL price action, but the stock market mantra that dictates “sell in May and walk away” could well be one that holds until the fall of this year as no solution looks to be nearby. ZIL price is currently looking for support that can be found around $0.03, which goes back to December 2020 and looks to be a pivotal lign in the sand since 2018.
ZIL/USD daily chart
With headline risk also comes the opportunity that one single headline could easily overturn the previous one. Should, for example, the membership period for Finland to join take over a year, it is possible that by then, the Ukraine escalation could be solved, thereby making Finland’s joining NATO unnecessary. On the back of that, the dollar would weaken, opening up room for Zilliqa price to quickly recover back to $0.10 in just one or two trading days.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Where XRP price could bottom and how to reenter the market
XRP price shows an interesting outlook as it crashes below multiple support levels on a weekly time frame. This bearish outlook is inescapable as the LUNA-UST kingdom collapses. The domino effect is not just felt by BTC but also by the entire ecosystem.
Like Terra’s UST, another stablecoin lost peg and you’ll freak out when you see which one
Tether plummeted to $0.96 during Asian trading hours on Coinbase, losing its $1 peg. The largest stablecoin by market cap appears to be following the path of algorithmic stablecoin TerraUSD (UST), which collapsed to $0.29 on May 11, 2022.
MATIC price threatens a 45% crash; this is what traders can do
MATIC price is in a tough spot like many altcoins after the recent collapse of LUNA-UST. The ripple effect of this breakdown is being felt in the crypto space across every single token, including Bitcoin.
Why Ethereum price drop to $1,500 could trigger $300 million in liquidations
Ethereum price gained bearish momentum after the price dropped below $2,000. The crypto market is hit by a bloodbath that has triggered a massive decline in Bitcoin and altcoins.
Bitcoin: Bears take control after MicroStrategy’s margin call woes
Bitcoin suffered a massive setback after a minor uptrend due to the FOMC meeting on May 5. While the Fed concluded a 50bps hike in interest rates, the volatility that it brought caused the stock market and BTC to crash.