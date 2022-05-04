- ZIL price is still within a consolidative trend channel
- Zilliqa price has had severe sell-offs in the past despite bullish volume spikes
- Invalidation is a close above $0.10
Zilliqa price has rallied 20% as the bulls have printed a large bullish engulfing candle on the 4-hour chart. Still, the digital asset is steeply declining within a parallel channel. Thus, one can expect more sideways, and potential downside moves in the coming days.
Zilliqa price says to look for historical cues
Zilliqa price is currently rallying 20% since Tuesday night's low at $0.06735. Currently, the ZIL price trades at $0.08070 and looks poised to continue for higher targets. However, analyzing the overall trend, the current countertrend rally has a lot more work to do to qualify the ending of the overall downtrend for the Zilliqa price.
Zilliqa price has seen powerful rallies within the downtrend before. From April 18th to April 21st, the bulls produced a 30% rally to a high at $0.12673. A textbook ramping pattern accompanied the increase in value on the volume profile, and still, the Zilliqa price ultimately failed to breach the consolidation trend channel. The ZIL price ended up sweeping the $0.10 lows days later and continued a decline of 50%. Today is the largest countertrend price action since the 50% decline.
ZIL/USDT 4-Hour Chart
Traders should keep a historical outlook in mind before engaging with the ZiIliqa price action. The ZIL price does have the potential for more uptrend, but its previous April countertrend rally failure should also be a warning sign. It is worth noting that The Zil price had a more bullish volume displayed in the late April rally than the rally that is occurring now.
Invalidation of the bearish model must breach the consolidation trend line. That means ZIL price must rally an additional 25% to $0.10 and settle above the trend line before considering an end of the bearish outlook. If the bulls can accomplish said price action, the $0.13 level will be the next reliable target resulting in a 60% increase from the current Zilliqa price.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
