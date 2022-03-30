- Zilliqa price has rallied 280% in the last two weeks
- ZIL price has tapped the 1.618 Fibonacci level
- Invalidation for the bullish thesis will be a closing candle below $0.125
Zilliqa price has been one of the best performing cryptocurrencies to hodl this month as the digital asset has rallied by more than 280%. Further gains are possible, but traders should be careful about a spike in profit-taking.
Zilliqa price has traders in a frenzy
Zilliqa price is currently hovering above $0.17, a price level that seemed astronomically distant from the March 21’st opening price of $0.04. The 8-hour chart suggests the uptrend will continue as ZIL price has printed a large bullish engulfing candle. The ramping volume pattern also confounds further gains on the horizon.
ZIL price has one caveat to the current price action. The Fibonacci retracement indicator surrounding the largest impulsive wave within the rally suggests the 1.618 level at $0.165 plays a lot of importance on Zilliqa price. Traders aware of the prominent 1.618 Fib level will likely have their trailing stop losses around this price point to secure profit. This scenario warrants market makers to hunt for liquidity around the current ZIL price.
Traders should expect sideways price action and, at worst, a deeper correction into potentially $0.14 in the short term for market makers to collect liquidity.
ZIL/USDT 8-Hour Chart
More bullish price action can occur for Zilliqa price if the bulls can print a closing candle above $0.17 on the 8-hour chart. Bulls will need more buying volume for this equation to transpire. If this happens, the next target for ZIL price will be $0.22, representing a 40% rise above the current price]
An Invalidation for the bullish thesis will be a closing candle below $0.125 on the 8-hour chart. Investors would likely be encouraged to take profits if this were to occur, pushing Zilliqa price into $0.09 and potentially $0.07.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
How Dogecoin price entered a new bull run with significant upside potential
Dogecoin (DOGE) price has taken a bit of a step back despite markets rejoicing on what seemed a breakthrough in diplomatic talks between Russia and Ukraine.
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB to skyrocket to $0.00005
Shiba Inu price is currently facing rejection around a crucial hurdle. Overcoming this resistance level will be key to triggering a massive run-up for the Dogecoin-killer.
Cardano price to rise to $1.5 amid bullish squeeze
Cardano price has been on a rampage for over a week now as investors poured massively into the price action, prepositioning for a relief rally.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Altseason to begin in full force
Bitcoin price action for the last two weeks has caused it to flip some crucial hurdles. This move is likely to translate into another phase of consolidation, allowing Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins to explode.
Buyers euphoric, but BTC is not out of the woods yet
Bitcoin price shows a retest of the upper range of its consolidation after rallying for nearly two weeks. This uptrend will now face multiple hurdles that will decide the outlook for BTC in the near future.