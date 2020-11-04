XRP price tries to rebound but gets rejected from a critical resistance level

- XRP price is currently contained between two important simple moving averages (SMAs).
- The digital asset looks for a rebound but faces critical resistance ahead at $0.244.
XRP remains as the lagger cryptocurrency while Bitcoin and Ethereum continue climbing higher. A breakdown from an ascending triangle on October 28 destroyed all the bullish momentum for XRP which is now trading at $0.237. The key resistance seems to be located at $0.244 in the form of the 50-SMA on the daily chart. A breakout or rejection from this level will decide the next target for XRP.
XRP needs to crack $0.244 in order to rebound
After the breakdown on October 28 from the ascending triangle, bears saw a lot of continuation action which dropped the price of XRP as low as $0.228 on November 3. The next resistance level is located at the 50-SMA at $0.244.
XRP/USD daily chart
The price has already tested this 50-SMA level two times before. A breakout from this point can easily drive the price of XRP towards the upper trendline of the ascending triangle at $0.257 which will continue to act as a resistance level.
XRP holders distribution chart
On the other hand, another rejection can lead the digital asset towards its bearish target at $0.212 and potentially even lower. The 200-SMA at $0.228 is also a likely price target in the short-term.
Additionally, it seems that whales are exiting their XRP positions in the past two weeks. The number of holders with at least 10,000,000 coins was hovering at 313 throughout September and two-thirds of October. However, this number dropped significantly on October 24 to a current low of 305, indicating that whales are not that interested in XRP as prices continue declining.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
