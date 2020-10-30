Ripple Price Prediction: XRP downtrend not over as bears target another 10% drop

- The price of XRP is currently $0.2385 after a significant breakdown from an ascending triangle.
- Amid the bearish continuation to $0.23, it seems that XRP has more room to slip even further.
XRP was bounded inside a daily ascending triangle for around one month. On October 28, Ripple's digital asset broke down from the pattern, losing the 50-SMA support level at $0.245 and experiencing a lot of bearish continuation in the next two days.
What is the next price target for XRP after the breakdown?
The breakdown of the daily ascending triangle is significant as the lower trendline was a robust support level, which coincided with the 50-SMA. On top of that, the MACD turned bearish simultaneously and it’s gaining strength, which indicates sellers still have more power.
XRP/USD daily chart
The next potential price target would be $0.2277, where the 200-SMA is currently established. A breakdown from this point can easily drive the price of XRP towards $0.21 using the height of the triangle pattern as a reference.
XRP 1-day and 3-day charts
However, as stated above, the 200-SMA support level at $0.225 on the daily chart will act as a healthy support level, especially considering that the 50-SMA on the 3-day chart coincides with it. Additionally, the 100-SMA at $0.236 on the 3-day chart is not lost yet and will serve as another support point.
Looking at the other side of the picture
XRP/USD 1-hour chart
On the other hand, observing the 1-hour chart, it seems that XRP is close to confirming an uptrend after establishing a higher low at $0.235 compared to $0.231, which gives the bulls some hope. Additionally, the MACD flipped bullish again, which adds up the strength to this theory. The price target of XRP in this range would be the 50-SMA at $0.2429.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC investors increase their bets to $30,000 by January 2021
Bitcoin is trading around $13,300 after a rally from $10,000. Many investors seem to be targeting at least $30,000 by January 2021. Statistics from Skew show that Jan21 calls crossed 10,000 with a 1:4 ratio on $32,000/36,000.
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP downtrend not over as bears target another 10% drop
XRP was bounded inside a daily ascending triangle for around one month. On October 28, Ripple's digital asset broke down from the pattern, losing the 50-SMA support level at $0.245 and experiencing a lot of bearish continuation in the next two days.
Yearn.finance Price Prediction: YFI shows mild signs of recovery after 78% correction
Yearn.finance has corrected a whopping 78% from its all-time highs of $44,000. Buyers tried to hold the decentralized finance (DeFi) token above $20,000 to no avail.
ADA price is poised to rebound as the Cardano community prepares for the Goguen era
The official roadmap for Cardano is divided into five categories starting with Byron, related to the foundation. The second transition was Shelley, with decentralization, and the team is currently working on 'Goguen', smart contracts.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin goes up as some of the world's largest currencies go down
While investors are waiting for BTC to retest all-time highs and shoot to the moon, it is already there. In some countries, the pioneer digital asset surpassed the peak of 2017 and hit new historic highs in local currencies.