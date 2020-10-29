- XRP broke the lower end of an ascending triangle pattern on the daily chart on October 28.
- Bears are getting no real follow-through, which signals a potential reversal.
XRP broke below an ascending triangle pattern at $0.247 and hit a low of $0.243. In the next 24 hours, the digital asset continued dropping towards $0.24. However, bulls have managed to push the cross-border payment giant to a current price of $0.245.
XRP price can recover from the bearish move
Although the break of the ascending triangle pattern formed on the daily chart is a notable bearish sign, it seems that it is getting no continuation so far. The price has managed to bounce from $0.24 and recovered the 50-SMA as a support level.
XRP/USD daily chart
The current candlestick is bullish as it has a long lower wick, which indicates bulls bought the dip. If the positive momentum continues, XRP can jump towards the triangle's upper trendline, which coincides with the 100-SMA at $0.26. A bullish breakout above this resistance level can drive XRP to the next price target at $0.30.
XRP holders distribution chart
Furthermore, observing the XRP holders distribution chart provided by Santiment, it is noticeable a significant increase in the number of whales holding at least 10,000,000 coins from a low of 307 on September 22 to a current high of 313.
The bearish momentum can continue pushing XRP towards $0.21
Despite the bears' current weakness, it's important to note that XRP did breakdown the triangle pattern, and it's having trouble defending the 50-SMA on the daily chart. The MACD turned bearish on October 28, and it's gaining negative slope. The bearish price target remains at $0.21, which is a 15% value drop.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
