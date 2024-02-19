- XRP price climbed to $0.5627 on Monday, yielding over 6% weekly gains for holders.
- SEC v. Ripple lawsuit’s remedies-related discovery phase is drawing to an end on February 20.
- Ripple whales have consistently accumulated in the past month; retail investors and small wallet holders shed their XRP holdings.
XRP price is $0.5593 on Monday, the altcoin has yielded nearly 6% weekly gains for XRP holders in the past week. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) lawsuit against Ripple has a key deadline on February 20 and it will enter a new phase, with the end of remedies-related discovery, a phase in which there is formal exchange of information.
Daily Digest Market Movers: SEC v. Ripple lawsuit enters new phase on February 20
- SEC v. Ripple lawsuit will see a formal end of its remedies-related discovery phase on February 20.
- The payment remittance firm had requested the court for a one week extension of the deadline, the initial deadline was February 12.
- The presiding Judge granted the request to allow Ripple to take additional time to compile the information requested by the SEC, regarding post-complaint (post lawsuit) institutional sales of XRP.
- February 20 marks a key date in the SEC v. Ripple lawsuit and XRP holders are in anticipation of the next steps in the legal battle.
- Typically, post the discovery phase, both sides are either in agreement of strengths and weaknesses of each side and enter settlement talks or summary judgements or proceed to a trial that involves additional expenses and risk.
- XRP’s large wallet holders have consistently added the altcoin to their holdings in the past month, according to data from crypto intelligence tracker Santiment.
- Small holders and retail investors have shed their XRP holdings in the same timeframe, as seen in the chart below.
XRP holdings of investors in different segments. Source: Santiment
- In the past week there has been a decline in whale transactions valued at $100,000 and higher and profit-taking by large wallet investors has slowed down, according to the Network Realized Profit/Loss metric by Santiment.
- These on-chain metrics paint a bullish picture for XRP price, the altcoin is likely to continue climbing higher in the coming weeks.
Technical Analysis: XRP price likely to rally to $0.60 in its uptrend
XRP price is in an uptrend that started at the end of January 2024. XRP price rallied to a high of $0.5627, early on Monday and the asset is likely to continue its climb towards the psychologically important level of $0.60.
XRP price faces three key resistances in its uptrend, at 50% Fibonacci retracement of the decline from the January 2024 high, at $0.5629, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at $0.5812 and the $0.60 level.
The Moving Average Convergence/ Divergence (MACD) indicator shows green bars, signaling that there is positive momentum. XRP price uptrend is likely intact, according to green bars on the Awesome Oscillator (AO).
XRP/USDT 1-day chart
A daily candlestick close below the 38.2% Fibonacci Retracement level could invalidate the bullish thesis and signal that a sweep of the $0.5446 low is likely before XRP resumes its climb towards $0.60.
Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs
What is Bitcoin?
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.
What are altcoins?
Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.
What are stablecoins?
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.
What is Bitcoin Dominance?
Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.
