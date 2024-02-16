XRP price rallies towards $0.60 target, rally to $1 likely on these three conditions

- XRP price increased nearly 2% on Friday, inching closer to its $0.60 target.
- XRP holders await the February 20 deadline for updates on the SEC v. Ripple lawsuit.
- XRPLedger’s native token could see the $1 target back in play if on-chain metrics catalyze gains in XRP.
XRPLedger’s native token XRP price climbed to $0.5791 on Friday, inching closer to the $0.60 target. XRP price could eye a return to the $1 level with bullish on-chain metrics and likely positive developments in the SEC lawsuit.
Also read: Ripple unveils plans for crypto custody while XRP price trades sideways
Daily Digest Market Movers: Ripple on-chain metrics support XRP price gains
- XRP Volume has climbed to 1.81 billion on Friday, up from 578.41 million on February 10. The rise in volume is typically followed by an increase in the altcoin’s price, as seen in previous instances on Santiment. This is a bullish sign for XRP.
XRP Volume. Source: Santiment
- Network Realized Profit/ Loss metric, used to determine the profit/loss realized by traders on a given day, reveals a series of negative spikes, meaning XRP holders realized losses on several occasions between January 1, 2024 and February 15. This is consistent with capitulation and is likely to be followed by a massive price surge.
- The following Santiment chart shows that XRP price nearly doubled between September and November 2023 after consistent negative spikes in the Network Realized Profit/Loss metric.
- If the pattern repeats itself, it could make the $1 target relevant again and XRP price could witness a massive surge in its price in the following weeks and months.
Network Realized Profit/Loss. Source: Santiment
- Developments in the SEC v. Ripple lawsuit typically influence XRP price. The next key deadline for the US financial regulator’s legal battle against Ripple is February 20. This will mark the end of the remedies-related discovery phase.
Technical Analysis: XRP price could revisit its 2024 peak and rally higher
XRP price is currently in an uptrend and the altcoin has climbed to a $0.5791 high on Friday. The asset is inching closer to resistance at $0.60. The 2024 peak of $0.6405 is back in play as a target for XRP price.
The Awesome Oscillator (AO) shows green bars, confirming that XRP price uptrend is in place. It has been consistently green and above zero for nearly the whole month of February 2024.
The Moving Average Convergence/ Divergence (MACD) indicator shows one green bar above the zero level, suggesting positive momentum is coming back to XRP. This supports the altcoin’s rally towards $0.60.
The key resistances for XRP are the $0.60 and the $0.64 level. Once XRP price flips these resistances to support, the next key target is the November 2023 peak of $0.75.
Consistent gains in XRP price could bring the 2023 peak of $0.9380 and the $1 psychologically important level, back in the narrative for the altcoin.
XRP/USDT 1-day chart
A daily candlestick close below Wednesday’s low of $0.5203 could suggest a sweep of support at $0.50 before XRP price resumes its climb.
Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs
What is Bitcoin?
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.
What are altcoins?
Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.
What are stablecoins?
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.
What is Bitcoin Dominance?
Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Prediction: $55,000 in sight despite overbought state as BTC adversary turns coat
Bitcoin price has its eyes peeled on the $55,000 range after clearing the $50K milestone, with investors demonstrating confidence in the continuation of the intermediate trend. Meanwhile, a renowned BTC adversary has shocked markets with a bold move to acknowledge BTC as a truly inclusive financial system.
US banks appeal to the SEC for a piece of the Bitcoin ETF cake
The US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) approved multiple spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETF) applications in a landmark decision on January 10. With BTC now trading on Wall Street, the investment product has garnered significant support, causing sidelined financial institutions to rise up in arms for their own portion of the cake.
ImmutableX Price Prediction: Another buy opportunity for IMX before next leg up
ImmutableX has been an outlier, recording a sustained series of higher highs since before Christmas. Based on the outlook, sidelined investors could soon have the opportunity to buy IMX at discounted rates as on-chain metrics signal a 7% correction.
COIN pumps over 20% after Coinbase Q4 earnings call
Coinbase (COIN) stock soared over 20% in the last 24 hours, with the surge coming on the back of the firm’s fourth quarter (Q4) earnings call. The market has been watching to see how much Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) first-month growth boosted Coinbase’s monthly active user count.
Bitcoin: BTC targets $52,000, will New Moon trigger a pullback first?
Bitcoin (BTC) price action is showing strength and volatility after seven weeks of consolidation. The current weekly BTC candlestick has already registered a 9.30% gain and is likely to close on a positive note.