These five oversold altcoins might explode soon: DODO, GALA, MAGIC, MASK and SRM

Altcoins have shown signs of recovery this week, on-chain analysts at Santiment identified five altcoins with likely bullish potential.

Using the on-chain metric MVRV divergence, DODO, GALA, MAGIC, MASK and SRM have emerged as the tokens with historic opportunities.

Traders have accumulated losses in altcoins since June, recent gains may not not be enough to wipe out the losses.

Altcoin traders suffered losses in the second quarter as the Bitcoin price recovered. Since then, while opportunities have presented themselves in different altcoins, the gains may not be enough to wipe out losses.

On-chain analysts at Santiment used their Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) model to identify five altcoins in the “opportunity zone.” These altcoins are most likely to rise compared to other cryptocurrencies in the top 100 assets by market capitalization.

Altcoins in the opportunity zone this week

Crypto intelligence tracker, Santiment, has developed an MVRV model to spot altcoins in the opportunity (likely to yield gains) and danger (likely to sell off) zones. The model is developed by comparing the MVRV values of each individual asset’s 7-day, 30-day, 6-month and 1-year timeframes to Santiment’s universal "danger" and "opportunity" zones that have been backtested as fair ranges.

The major outliers that emerge from the comparison are the top five altcoins in the opportunity/ danger zones. Using this model, analysts identified likely price gain potential in DODO, GALA, Magic (MAGIC), Mask Network (MASK) and Serum (SRM).

As seen in the chart below, DODO, GALA, MAGIC, MASK and SRM are at 85%, 85%, 95%, 88% and 107% – all values close to the opportunity zone line (100%) represented in green. This makes the altcoins the first ones likely to rally this week. Tokens in the opportunity zone are currently underbought, according to the MVRV model.

Altcoins in opportunity and danger zones according to Santiment’s MVRV model

It's important to note that GALA’s executives are currently facing litigation, primarily a dispute between founders. On August 31, the CEO filed a derivative shareholder lawsuit against co-founders. While the legal process unfolds, traders may benefit by waiting on the sidelines for a resolution rather than scoop up the project’s tokens.