- Ripple’s active addresses have increased by nearly 6x on multiple sets of occasions throughout the summer.
- Ripple price hovers just above a breached consolidative barrier, which is enticing traders to open a long positions.
- Invalidation of the bearish view demands $0.48 holds as resistance.
XRP price is displaying optimistic technicals during the second trading week of August. Still, the odds of a Wall Street trap remain on the table.
XRP price could be a Wall Street trap
XRP price currently auctions at $0.38 as the bulls have successfully breached a consolidative trend line. The display is quite monumental as the descending barrier has played a significant role on the XRP price since April 2022. Traders witnessing the breach should be drawing up trading plans as the technicals present a promising future.
Still, some on-chain metrics do not necessarily correlate with the bullish price action. Santiment’s Active Wallet’s indicator shows concerning signals amids the current 33% bull run since the June 18 lows at $0.28.
On multiple occasions the indicator shows a significant influx of active wallets. This could be viewed as a contrarian bearish and merits reasonable doubt in the current Ripple uptrend. Perhaps Smart Money has been sneakishly placing sell limits while retail consume.
Santiment Active Wallet Indicator
Ripple price looks bullish in the short term and previous outlooks have already been issued identifying key levels for bullish traders. Nonetheless a Smart money trap is still at play. Bears looking to place a bet can use the $0.48 barrier as a definitive line in the sand. If the bears conquer the trend, a breach towards $0.24 could occur, resulting in a 35% decline from the current XRP price.
XRP/USDT 1-Day Chart
In the following video, our analysts deep dive into the price action of Ripple, analyzing key levels of interest in the market. -FXStreet Team
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price levels up for a 13.5% move amid dwindling exchange balance
Bitcoin price has struggled to find a solid footing during this crypto winter. Support above $24,000 is becoming elusive amid frequent pullbacks. However, its overall technical picture points to a smooth ride to $28,000.
Apecoin’s bullish attempt has no chance of success
Apecoin (APE) surprised both friend and foe on Wednesday by still eking out gains for the trading day. The gains are fully attributed to the jump in global markets in equities and cryptocurrencies on the back of a miss in US inflation numbers, which provided a glimmer of hope economic conditions might be easing.
Why Polygon’s MATIC inability to break above $1.00 is a canary in the coal mine
Polygon (MATIC) price is set to undergo another rejection at the $0.96 historic pivotal level identified on July 20th, 2021. With a possible rejection in the making, it could become clear that a breakout is not for now.
Is Tezos price action set to flip 180 degrees north?
Tezos (XTZ) price is bouncing on the euphoria of Wednesday when US CPI dropped below estimates and came out lower-than-expected, which for once means good news.
Bitcoin: If bulls lose control here, BTC could revisit $21,000
Bitcoin price shows an interesting setup that could reveal its next move. On closer inspection, its technicals support a bearish outlook for the leading crypto.